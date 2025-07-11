SignalsSections
Ka Wai Chiong

HP28AR HF Van

Ka Wai Chiong
0 reviews
Reliability
24 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 72%
VantageInternational-Live 11
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
785
Profit Trades:
531 (67.64%)
Loss Trades:
254 (32.36%)
Best trade:
266.41 USD
Worst trade:
-166.12 USD
Gross Profit:
11 106.06 USD (128 652 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 376.33 USD (110 183 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (239.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
779.69 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
98.37%
Max deposit load:
38.65%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.33
Long Trades:
365 (46.50%)
Short Trades:
420 (53.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.33
Expected Payoff:
3.48 USD
Average Profit:
20.92 USD
Average Loss:
-32.98 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
28 (-1 778.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 778.96 USD (28)
Monthly growth:
22.33%
Annual Forecast:
270.97%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 121.69 USD
Maximal:
2 053.10 USD (33.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.57% (2 053.10 USD)
By Equity:
34.23% (1 887.82 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCAD 93
EURGBP 74
AUDNZD 62
EURUSD 60
USDCAD 47
USDCHF 47
NZDJPY 45
GBPCAD 41
AUDCAD 40
GBPCHF 36
CADJPY 33
EURCAD 33
EURCHF 27
AUDJPY 21
NZDCHF 19
AUDCHF 18
GBPUSD 17
CADCHF 17
EURAUD 14
NZDUSD 11
AUDUSD 10
EURJPY 9
USDJPY 8
GBPJPY 3
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 976
EURGBP 776
AUDNZD -1K
EURUSD 463
USDCAD -1.1K
USDCHF 553
NZDJPY -395
GBPCAD 304
AUDCAD 336
GBPCHF 363
CADJPY 125
EURCAD 170
EURCHF 214
AUDJPY 54
NZDCHF -147
AUDCHF -10
GBPUSD 168
CADCHF 107
EURAUD 90
NZDUSD 109
AUDUSD 85
EURJPY 298
USDJPY 229
GBPJPY 43
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 18K
EURGBP 5.6K
AUDNZD -26K
EURUSD 1.3K
USDCAD -9.5K
USDCHF 4K
NZDJPY -5K
GBPCAD 4.8K
AUDCAD 6.7K
GBPCHF 1.6K
CADJPY -3.2K
EURCAD 1.8K
EURCHF -650
AUDJPY 357
NZDCHF -1.4K
AUDCHF 50
GBPUSD 418
CADCHF 1K
EURAUD 1.9K
NZDUSD 759
AUDUSD 668
EURJPY 7.3K
USDJPY 6.9K
GBPJPY 898
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +266.41 USD
Worst trade: -166 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 28
Maximal consecutive profit: +239.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 778.96 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real17
0.00 × 8
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 4
FBS-Real-9
0.00 × 1
E8Funding-Demo
0.71 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.72 × 178
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.93 × 28
VantageInternational-Live 11
1.08 × 12
VantageInternational-Demo
3.32 × 22
RadexMarkets-Real 6
5.69 × 16
RoboForex-ProCent-2
10.28 × 121
No reviews
2025.12.15 02:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 18:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 08:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 04:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 13:40
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1.67% of days out of 120 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 05:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 04:17
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 13:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.23 14:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.33% of days out of 75 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.19 15:14
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.11 12:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.09 10:55
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.05 12:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.12 14:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.18 15:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.15 10:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.15 08:21
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.11 13:06
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.11 13:06
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.11 13:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
HP28AR HF Van
88 USD per month
72%
0
0
USD
5.2K
USD
24
100%
785
67%
98%
1.32
3.48
USD
34%
1:500
