Trades:
785
Profit Trades:
531 (67.64%)
Loss Trades:
254 (32.36%)
Best trade:
266.41 USD
Worst trade:
-166.12 USD
Gross Profit:
11 106.06 USD (128 652 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 376.33 USD (110 183 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (239.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
779.69 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
98.37%
Max deposit load:
38.65%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.33
Long Trades:
365 (46.50%)
Short Trades:
420 (53.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.33
Expected Payoff:
3.48 USD
Average Profit:
20.92 USD
Average Loss:
-32.98 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
28 (-1 778.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 778.96 USD (28)
Monthly growth:
22.33%
Annual Forecast:
270.97%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 121.69 USD
Maximal:
2 053.10 USD (33.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.57% (2 053.10 USD)
By Equity:
34.23% (1 887.82 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|93
|EURGBP
|74
|AUDNZD
|62
|EURUSD
|60
|USDCAD
|47
|USDCHF
|47
|NZDJPY
|45
|GBPCAD
|41
|AUDCAD
|40
|GBPCHF
|36
|CADJPY
|33
|EURCAD
|33
|EURCHF
|27
|AUDJPY
|21
|NZDCHF
|19
|AUDCHF
|18
|GBPUSD
|17
|CADCHF
|17
|EURAUD
|14
|NZDUSD
|11
|AUDUSD
|10
|EURJPY
|9
|USDJPY
|8
|GBPJPY
|3
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCAD
|976
|EURGBP
|776
|AUDNZD
|-1K
|EURUSD
|463
|USDCAD
|-1.1K
|USDCHF
|553
|NZDJPY
|-395
|GBPCAD
|304
|AUDCAD
|336
|GBPCHF
|363
|CADJPY
|125
|EURCAD
|170
|EURCHF
|214
|AUDJPY
|54
|NZDCHF
|-147
|AUDCHF
|-10
|GBPUSD
|168
|CADCHF
|107
|EURAUD
|90
|NZDUSD
|109
|AUDUSD
|85
|EURJPY
|298
|USDJPY
|229
|GBPJPY
|43
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCAD
|18K
|EURGBP
|5.6K
|AUDNZD
|-26K
|EURUSD
|1.3K
|USDCAD
|-9.5K
|USDCHF
|4K
|NZDJPY
|-5K
|GBPCAD
|4.8K
|AUDCAD
|6.7K
|GBPCHF
|1.6K
|CADJPY
|-3.2K
|EURCAD
|1.8K
|EURCHF
|-650
|AUDJPY
|357
|NZDCHF
|-1.4K
|AUDCHF
|50
|GBPUSD
|418
|CADCHF
|1K
|EURAUD
|1.9K
|NZDUSD
|759
|AUDUSD
|668
|EURJPY
|7.3K
|USDJPY
|6.9K
|GBPJPY
|898
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +266.41 USD
Worst trade: -166 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 28
Maximal consecutive profit: +239.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 778.96 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 8
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.00 × 4
|
FBS-Real-9
|0.00 × 1
|
E8Funding-Demo
|0.71 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.72 × 178
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.93 × 28
|
VantageInternational-Live 11
|1.08 × 12
|
VantageInternational-Demo
|3.32 × 22
|
RadexMarkets-Real 6
|5.69 × 16
|
RoboForex-ProCent-2
|10.28 × 121
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
88 USD per month
72%
0
0
USD
USD
5.2K
USD
USD
24
100%
785
67%
98%
1.32
3.48
USD
USD
34%
1:500