The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real17 0.00 × 8 VantageInternational-Live 14 0.00 × 4 FBS-Real-9 0.00 × 1 E8Funding-Demo 0.71 × 7 ICMarketsSC-Live06 0.72 × 178 FusionMarkets-Demo 0.93 × 28 VantageInternational-Live 11 1.08 × 12 VantageInternational-Demo 3.32 × 22 RadexMarkets-Real 6 5.69 × 16 RoboForex-ProCent-2 10.28 × 121 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor