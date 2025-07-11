SignalsSections
Pitt Petruschke

Tokyo Precision FX

Pitt Petruschke
0 reviews
Reliability
30 weeks
1 / 9.4K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 72%
EightcapLtd-Real-4
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
654
Profit Trades:
463 (70.79%)
Loss Trades:
191 (29.20%)
Best trade:
27.83 USD
Worst trade:
-31.99 USD
Gross Profit:
1 169.94 USD (92 484 pips)
Gross Loss:
-545.15 USD (37 140 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (13.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
128.54 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
54.20%
Max deposit load:
12.28%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.31
Long Trades:
313 (47.86%)
Short Trades:
341 (52.14%)
Profit Factor:
2.15
Expected Payoff:
0.96 USD
Average Profit:
2.53 USD
Average Loss:
-2.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-99.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-99.07 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
5.06%
Annual Forecast:
61.42%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
99.07 USD (7.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.58% (99.07 USD)
By Equity:
22.49% (294.05 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY.i 654
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY.i 625
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY.i 56K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +27.83 USD
Worst trade: -32 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +13.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -99.07 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EightcapLtd-Real-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Tokyo Precision FX trades fully automatically using a relaxed grid system – without martingale. Position sizes remain controlled, and the risk is clearly defined.

All open trades are protected by an overall stop loss, so a total loss is not possible.

The system offers a high profit factor and stable performance with moderate risk.

Key features:
– no martingale
– controlled grid system
– overall stop loss protects the account
– well-balanced risk-reward ratio
– steady, realistic performance

📌 Please also check out my other MQL5 signals to build trust and get a broader picture of my trading approach.

Subscribe now and benefit!


No reviews
2025.08.21 15:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.20 10:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.14 01:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.11 03:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.07 20:16
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.11 12:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
