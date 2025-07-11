Tokyo Precision FX trades fully automatically using a relaxed grid system – without martingale. Position sizes remain controlled, and the risk is clearly defined.

All open trades are protected by an overall stop loss, so a total loss is not possible.

The system offers a high profit factor and stable performance with moderate risk.

✅ Key features:

– no martingale

– controlled grid system

– overall stop loss protects the account

– well-balanced risk-reward ratio

– steady, realistic performance

📌 Please also check out my other MQL5 signals to build trust and get a broader picture of my trading approach.

Subscribe now and benefit!



