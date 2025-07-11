SignalsSections
Shahzaib Ghani

Engr Trades

Shahzaib Ghani
0 reviews
26 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 -1%
FTMO-Server3
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
109
Profit Trades:
51 (46.78%)
Loss Trades:
58 (53.21%)
Best trade:
136.13 USD
Worst trade:
-130.19 USD
Gross Profit:
2 136.42 USD (170 246 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 282.71 USD (183 197 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (144.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
223.96 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
12.46%
Max deposit load:
80.74%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.22
Long Trades:
62 (56.88%)
Short Trades:
47 (43.12%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-1.34 USD
Average Profit:
41.89 USD
Average Loss:
-39.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-214.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-351.49 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-0.35%
Annual Forecast:
-4.24%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
347.21 USD
Maximal:
677.11 USD (6.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.55% (677.11 USD)
By Equity:
1.27% (127.26 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US100.cash 37
XAUUSD 28
EURUSD 21
GBPJPY 8
ETHUSD 5
GBPUSD 3
USDCHF 1
USDJPY 1
AUDCAD 1
USDCAD 1
AUDJPY 1
XRPUSD 1
EURJPY 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US100.cash 72
XAUUSD -124
EURUSD 96
GBPJPY -105
ETHUSD -151
GBPUSD 83
USDCHF -17
USDJPY 11
AUDCAD -13
USDCAD -17
AUDJPY 0
XRPUSD 19
EURJPY 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US100.cash 28K
XAUUSD -27K
EURUSD 917
GBPJPY 613
ETHUSD -18K
GBPUSD 312
USDCHF -29
USDJPY 131
AUDCAD -62
USDCAD -48
AUDJPY -13
XRPUSD 1.9K
EURJPY -13
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +136.13 USD
Worst trade: -130 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +144.19 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -214.31 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FTMO-Server3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Swing trades and sclaping of Gold, US100 and major US currencies
No reviews
2025.11.26 16:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.26 09:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.26 09:23
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.65% of days out of 155 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.20 11:19
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.18 08:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 08:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.17 09:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.68% of days out of 146 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 08:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 17:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.27 14:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.22 15:02
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.83% of days out of 120 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.22 08:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.14 12:57
No swaps are charged
2025.10.14 12:57
No swaps are charged
2025.10.14 07:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.14 05:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.12 11:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.06 07:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.03 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 07:53
No swaps are charged
