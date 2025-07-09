SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Mahanfxir2025
Mehdi Alireza Tanbako Dizcheh

Mahanfxir2025

Mehdi Alireza Tanbako Dizcheh
0 reviews
Reliability
64 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1100 USD per month
growth since 2024 608%
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
866
Profit Trades:
430 (49.65%)
Loss Trades:
436 (50.35%)
Best trade:
32 942.00 USD
Worst trade:
-19 468.40 USD
Gross Profit:
912 660.07 USD (3 044 602 pips)
Gross Loss:
-608 898.85 USD (4 845 223 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (23 806.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
88 670.00 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
97.23%
Max deposit load:
4.09%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.49
Long Trades:
438 (50.58%)
Short Trades:
428 (49.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.50
Expected Payoff:
350.76 USD
Average Profit:
2 122.47 USD
Average Loss:
-1 396.56 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-17 747.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-47 560.84 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
3.89%
Annual Forecast:
47.17%
Algo trading:
9%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
15 102.17 USD
Maximal:
67 724.80 USD (39.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
44.33% (27 789.50 USD)
By Equity:
11.48% (36 553.69 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.ecn 434
XAUUSD 308
US30c 39
WTIUSD 34
BTCUSDT 21
GBPJPY.ecn 15
XAGUSD.ecn 9
GBPUSD.ecn 6
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.ecn 225K
XAUUSD 51K
US30c 2.3K
WTIUSD 6.2K
BTCUSDT 6.5K
GBPJPY.ecn 4K
XAGUSD.ecn 9.2K
GBPUSD.ecn -76
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.ecn 78K
XAUUSD 14K
US30c 23K
WTIUSD -1.8K
BTCUSDT -1.9M
GBPJPY.ecn 3.7K
XAGUSD.ecn 910
GBPUSD.ecn -158
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +32 942.00 USD
Worst trade: -19 468 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +23 806.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -17 747.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GTCGlobalTrade-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live
0.00 × 1
EquitiGroupLtd-Live
0.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
5.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Using artificial intelligence, I identify capital entry points.

No indicators,

no price action,

no classic patterns,

no Elliott, etc.

Gold, silver, and oil.

All my trades have profits and losses.

I don't exit until the trade reaches the target.

I enter where I can exit with a profit.

No reviews
2025.08.19 11:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.10 16:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.21 07:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.17 19:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.09 14:04
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.7% of days out of 286 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Mahanfxir2025
1100 USD per month
608%
0
0
USD
354K
USD
64
9%
866
49%
97%
1.49
350.76
USD
44%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.