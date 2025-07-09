- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
866
Profit Trades:
430 (49.65%)
Loss Trades:
436 (50.35%)
Best trade:
32 942.00 USD
Worst trade:
-19 468.40 USD
Gross Profit:
912 660.07 USD (3 044 602 pips)
Gross Loss:
-608 898.85 USD (4 845 223 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (23 806.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
88 670.00 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
97.23%
Max deposit load:
4.09%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.49
Long Trades:
438 (50.58%)
Short Trades:
428 (49.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.50
Expected Payoff:
350.76 USD
Average Profit:
2 122.47 USD
Average Loss:
-1 396.56 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-17 747.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-47 560.84 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
3.89%
Annual Forecast:
47.17%
Algo trading:
9%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
15 102.17 USD
Maximal:
67 724.80 USD (39.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
44.33% (27 789.50 USD)
By Equity:
11.48% (36 553.69 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.ecn
|434
|XAUUSD
|308
|US30c
|39
|WTIUSD
|34
|BTCUSDT
|21
|GBPJPY.ecn
|15
|XAGUSD.ecn
|9
|GBPUSD.ecn
|6
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.ecn
|225K
|XAUUSD
|51K
|US30c
|2.3K
|WTIUSD
|6.2K
|BTCUSDT
|6.5K
|GBPJPY.ecn
|4K
|XAGUSD.ecn
|9.2K
|GBPUSD.ecn
|-76
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.ecn
|78K
|XAUUSD
|14K
|US30c
|23K
|WTIUSD
|-1.8K
|BTCUSDT
|-1.9M
|GBPJPY.ecn
|3.7K
|XAGUSD.ecn
|910
|GBPUSD.ecn
|-158
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +32 942.00 USD
Worst trade: -19 468 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +23 806.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -17 747.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GTCGlobalTrade-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Using artificial intelligence, I identify capital entry points.
No indicators,
no price action,
no classic patterns,
no Elliott, etc.
Gold, silver, and oil.
All my trades have profits and losses.
I don't exit until the trade reaches the target.
I enter where I can exit with a profit.
