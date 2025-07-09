SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / RSI
Van Giap Le

RSI

Van Giap Le
0 reviews
Reliability
37 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 9%
Exness-MT5Real26
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
248
Profit Trades:
108 (43.54%)
Loss Trades:
140 (56.45%)
Best trade:
176.05 USD
Worst trade:
-53.43 USD
Gross Profit:
2 463.17 USD (3 391 488 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 254.31 USD (5 189 372 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (299.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
299.54 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
35.01%
Max deposit load:
16.49%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.37
Long Trades:
240 (96.77%)
Short Trades:
8 (3.23%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
0.84 USD
Average Profit:
22.81 USD
Average Loss:
-16.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-224.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-305.46 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
3.39%
Annual Forecast:
41.14%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
138.35 USD
Maximal:
557.19 USD (21.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.90% (557.19 USD)
By Equity:
6.98% (212.18 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 91
BTCUSD 90
ETHUSD 51
EURUSD 7
GBPUSD 4
XAGUSD 3
AUDUSD 2
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 491
BTCUSD -356
ETHUSD 132
EURUSD -25
GBPUSD 23
XAGUSD -38
AUDUSD -19
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 226K
BTCUSD -2M
ETHUSD -35K
EURUSD -209
GBPUSD 270
XAGUSD -521
AUDUSD -154
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +176.05 USD
Worst trade: -53 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +299.54 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -224.66 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 42
Exness-MT5Real15
0.83 × 6
Exness-MT5Real2
1.54 × 218
XMGlobal-MT5 13
6.50 × 24
Exness-MT5Real26
17.78 × 23
Exness-MT5Real29
23.20 × 40
No reviews
2025.12.04 20:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 05:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.07 14:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.07 03:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.31 16:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.29 14:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.16 14:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.14 05:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.10 10:22
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 86 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.09 08:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
