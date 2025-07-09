- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
276
Profit Trades:
110 (39.85%)
Loss Trades:
166 (60.14%)
Best trade:
396.14 USD
Worst trade:
-305.72 USD
Gross Profit:
19 524.49 USD (387 980 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 673.41 USD (264 368 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (1 538.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 538.54 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
78.37%
Max deposit load:
6.05%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.70
Long Trades:
178 (64.49%)
Short Trades:
98 (35.51%)
Profit Factor:
1.33
Expected Payoff:
17.58 USD
Average Profit:
177.50 USD
Average Loss:
-88.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-1 071.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 530.34 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
3.00%
Annual Forecast:
36.36%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 609.28 USD
Maximal:
1 796.90 USD (17.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.64% (1 796.90 USD)
By Equity:
4.52% (398.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|249
|EURJPY
|6
|GBPJPY
|4
|USDJPY
|4
|AUDJPY
|4
|CADJPY
|3
|CHFJPY
|3
|NZDJPY
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|4.8K
|EURJPY
|74
|GBPJPY
|-74
|USDJPY
|-20
|AUDJPY
|-10
|CADJPY
|-105
|CHFJPY
|-10
|NZDJPY
|154
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|120K
|EURJPY
|2.8K
|GBPJPY
|-1.1K
|USDJPY
|527
|AUDJPY
|0
|CADJPY
|-1K
|CHFJPY
|-1K
|NZDJPY
|3K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +396.14 USD
Worst trade: -306 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 538.54 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 071.47 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
