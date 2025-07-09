SignalsSections
Kristianus Nugroho Pudyantoro

Auto Assist BB by TF ID

0 reviews
Reliability
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 48%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
276
Profit Trades:
110 (39.85%)
Loss Trades:
166 (60.14%)
Best trade:
396.14 USD
Worst trade:
-305.72 USD
Gross Profit:
19 524.49 USD (387 980 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 673.41 USD (264 368 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (1 538.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 538.54 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
78.37%
Max deposit load:
6.05%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.70
Long Trades:
178 (64.49%)
Short Trades:
98 (35.51%)
Profit Factor:
1.33
Expected Payoff:
17.58 USD
Average Profit:
177.50 USD
Average Loss:
-88.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-1 071.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 530.34 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
3.00%
Annual Forecast:
36.36%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 609.28 USD
Maximal:
1 796.90 USD (17.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.64% (1 796.90 USD)
By Equity:
4.52% (398.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 249
EURJPY 6
GBPJPY 4
USDJPY 4
AUDJPY 4
CADJPY 3
CHFJPY 3
NZDJPY 3
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 4.8K
EURJPY 74
GBPJPY -74
USDJPY -20
AUDJPY -10
CADJPY -105
CHFJPY -10
NZDJPY 154
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 120K
EURJPY 2.8K
GBPJPY -1.1K
USDJPY 527
AUDJPY 0
CADJPY -1K
CHFJPY -1K
NZDJPY 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +396.14 USD
Worst trade: -306 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 538.54 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 071.47 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 2
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
Auto Assist Trade

Provide by Traders Family
Cooked by TimeFreedom.id

Balance : $10.000
Start Trade : July 1, 2025
Lot : 0.1
Pair : XAUUSD
Broker : MaxRichGroup


No reviews
2025.10.29 02:36
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 08:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.06 05:34
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.03% of days out of 97 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.10 22:40
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.11 01:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.15 14:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.09 04:42
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.09 04:42
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.09 04:42
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
