- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
307
Profit Trades:
115 (37.45%)
Loss Trades:
192 (62.54%)
Best trade:
496.12 USD
Worst trade:
-409.07 USD
Gross Profit:
28 474.08 USD (485 059 pips)
Gross Loss:
-31 947.40 USD (466 420 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (2 175.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 175.13 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
66.11%
Max deposit load:
45.00%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.37
Long Trades:
194 (63.19%)
Short Trades:
113 (36.81%)
Profit Factor:
0.89
Expected Payoff:
-11.31 USD
Average Profit:
247.60 USD
Average Loss:
-166.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-3 426.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 512.40 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
-38.68%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8 853.62 USD
Maximal:
9 453.72 USD (89.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
89.04% (9 453.72 USD)
By Equity:
18.30% (317.19 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|307
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-3.5K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|19K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +496.12 USD
Worst trade: -409 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 175.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 426.32 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
