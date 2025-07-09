SignalsSections
Kristianus Nugroho Pudyantoro

Konsor ABAS Goals 50K

Kristianus Nugroho Pudyantoro
0 reviews
30 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -49%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
307
Profit Trades:
115 (37.45%)
Loss Trades:
192 (62.54%)
Best trade:
496.12 USD
Worst trade:
-409.07 USD
Gross Profit:
28 474.08 USD (485 059 pips)
Gross Loss:
-31 947.40 USD (466 420 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (2 175.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 175.13 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
66.11%
Max deposit load:
45.00%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.37
Long Trades:
194 (63.19%)
Short Trades:
113 (36.81%)
Profit Factor:
0.89
Expected Payoff:
-11.31 USD
Average Profit:
247.60 USD
Average Loss:
-166.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-3 426.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 512.40 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
-38.68%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8 853.62 USD
Maximal:
9 453.72 USD (89.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
89.04% (9 453.72 USD)
By Equity:
18.30% (317.19 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 307
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -3.5K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 19K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +496.12 USD
Worst trade: -409 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 175.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 426.32 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
Auto Assist Trade

Provide by Traders Family
Cooked by TimeFreedom.id

Balance : $10.000
Start Trade : June 1, 2025
Lot : 0.1
Pair : XAUUSD
Broker : MaxRichGroup


No reviews
2025.12.17 01:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 22:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.20 03:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 01:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.19 14:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.58% of days out of 171 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.18 14:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.12 17:31
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.61% of days out of 164 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.13 05:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.10 16:34
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.08 07:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.03 15:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.03 14:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.30 17:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.29 12:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 10:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.07 04:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.11 02:13
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.16 15:48
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.09 04:42
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Konsor ABAS Goals 50K
69 USD per month
-49%
0
0
USD
4.1K
USD
30
0%
307
37%
66%
0.89
-11.31
USD
89%
1:50
Copy

