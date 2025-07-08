- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
348
Profit Trades:
310 (89.08%)
Loss Trades:
38 (10.92%)
Best trade:
102.00 USD
Worst trade:
-16.97 USD
Gross Profit:
1 311.07 USD (31 581 pips)
Gross Loss:
-124.68 USD (2 712 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
99 (79.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
336.17 USD (93)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
52.34%
Max deposit load:
98.86%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
34.60
Long Trades:
347 (99.71%)
Short Trades:
1 (0.29%)
Profit Factor:
10.52
Expected Payoff:
3.41 USD
Average Profit:
4.23 USD
Average Loss:
-3.28 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-21.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-34.29 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
2.80%
Annual Forecast:
33.94%
Algo trading:
74%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.19 USD
Maximal:
34.29 USD (1.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.08% (34.29 USD)
By Equity:
8.13% (301.56 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|311
|USDJPY
|27
|USDCHF
|10
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|744
|USDJPY
|348
|USDCHF
|95
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|16K
|USDJPY
|11K
|USDCHF
|1.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +102.00 USD
Worst trade: -17 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 93
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +79.41 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -21.18 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXCM-USDReal08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TradersWay-Live
|0.00 × 17
|
Dukascopy-live-1
|0.00 × 8
|
TMGM.TradeMaxAU-Live1
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.17 × 41
|
FXCM-USDReal08
|0.24 × 46
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.46 × 122
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.52 × 50
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 118
|0.67 × 3
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 126
|2.00 × 5
Core Features of the System
- Style Positioning: A steady and aggressive long-only trading system focusing on forex currency pairs. It features a smoothly upward equity curve, strict drawdown control, and pursues long-term stable returns.
- Trading Rhythm: Non-intraday high-frequency trading model, releasing only 1 trading signal per week on average, placing 1–5 orders per trade, with a holding period of 3–5 days.
- Fully Automated Operation: Strategy logic is solidified with no manual intervention throughout the process. Built-in intelligent compound interest algorithm dynamically adjusts position sizes based on account equity to achieve rolling growth of returns.
Subscription Guarantee & Rules
- Zero-Risk Subscription: Followme clients have activated the copy trading guarantee service. If losses occur during the subscription period, the full subscription fee will be refunded.
- VIP Service: Targeted at small and medium-sized institutions and high-net-worth users. If you recognize the system’s trading style after the trial, you can contact us to customize long-term stable private VIP services.
- Adaptation Suggestion: The system has strong compatibility and is suitable for accounts of different scales. It is recommended to contact us to discuss details before subscription.
- Friendly Reminder: This strategy aims for long-term stable profitability. Impatient investors are advised to refrain from subscribing.
Contact & Subscription Channels
- Chinese Users: Find "汇市佬六" on Followme for copy trading.
- Non-Chinese Users: Find "Big Strong" on MQL5 for copy trading.
- Douyin: 汇市佬六
- WeChat: huishilaoliu
- Email: 3919609060@qq.com
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
35%
0
0
USD
USD
10K
USD
USD
21
74%
348
89%
52%
10.51
3.41
USD
USD
8%
1:200