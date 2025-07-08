SignalsSections
Sang Peng

Big Strong

Sang Peng
0 reviews
Reliability
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 35%
FXCM-USDReal08
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
348
Profit Trades:
310 (89.08%)
Loss Trades:
38 (10.92%)
Best trade:
102.00 USD
Worst trade:
-16.97 USD
Gross Profit:
1 311.07 USD (31 581 pips)
Gross Loss:
-124.68 USD (2 712 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
99 (79.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
336.17 USD (93)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
52.34%
Max deposit load:
98.86%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
34.60
Long Trades:
347 (99.71%)
Short Trades:
1 (0.29%)
Profit Factor:
10.52
Expected Payoff:
3.41 USD
Average Profit:
4.23 USD
Average Loss:
-3.28 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-21.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-34.29 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
2.80%
Annual Forecast:
33.94%
Algo trading:
74%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.19 USD
Maximal:
34.29 USD (1.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.08% (34.29 USD)
By Equity:
8.13% (301.56 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 311
USDJPY 27
USDCHF 10
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 744
USDJPY 348
USDCHF 95
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 16K
USDJPY 11K
USDCHF 1.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +102.00 USD
Worst trade: -17 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 93
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +79.41 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -21.18 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXCM-USDReal08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradersWay-Live
0.00 × 17
Dukascopy-live-1
0.00 × 8
TMGM.TradeMaxAU-Live1
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.17 × 41
FXCM-USDReal08
0.24 × 46
ICMarkets-Live01
0.46 × 122
ICMarkets-Live02
0.52 × 50
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 118
0.67 × 3
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 126
2.00 × 5
Core Features of the System

  • Style Positioning: A steady and aggressive long-only trading system focusing on forex currency pairs. It features a smoothly upward equity curve, strict drawdown control, and pursues long-term stable returns.
  • Trading Rhythm: Non-intraday high-frequency trading model, releasing only 1 trading signal per week on average, placing 1–5 orders per trade, with a holding period of 3–5 days.
  • Fully Automated Operation: Strategy logic is solidified with no manual intervention throughout the process. Built-in intelligent compound interest algorithm dynamically adjusts position sizes based on account equity to achieve rolling growth of returns.

Subscription Guarantee & Rules

  • Zero-Risk Subscription: Followme clients have activated the copy trading guarantee service. If losses occur during the subscription period, the full subscription fee will be refunded.
  • VIP Service: Targeted at small and medium-sized institutions and high-net-worth users. If you recognize the system’s trading style after the trial, you can contact us to customize long-term stable private VIP services.
  • Adaptation Suggestion: The system has strong compatibility and is suitable for accounts of different scales. It is recommended to contact us to discuss details before subscription.
  • Friendly Reminder: This strategy aims for long-term stable profitability. Impatient investors are advised to refrain from subscribing.

Contact & Subscription Channels

  • Chinese Users: Find "汇市佬六" on Followme for copy trading.
  • Non-Chinese Users: Find "Big Strong" on MQL5 for copy trading.
  • Douyin: 汇市佬六
  • WeChat: huishilaoliu
  • Email: 3919609060@qq.com

No reviews
2025.12.23 14:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.16 11:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.11.14 16:31
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.12 13:21
No swaps are charged
2025.11.12 13:21
No swaps are charged
2025.11.06 16:47
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.29 22:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.24 22:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.24 09:07
No swaps are charged
2025.10.24 09:07
No swaps are charged
2025.10.14 21:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.10 15:34
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.02 17:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.01 04:04
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.22 17:38
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.18 01:41
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 9 days. This comprises 15.52% of days out of the 58 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.17 22:26
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Big Strong
100 USD per month
35%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
21
74%
348
89%
52%
10.51
3.41
USD
8%
1:200
