Trades:
451
Profit Trades:
361 (80.04%)
Loss Trades:
90 (19.96%)
Best trade:
78.04 EUR
Worst trade:
-84.10 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 086.87 EUR (92 079 pips)
Gross Loss:
-661.07 EUR (64 141 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
38 (66.91 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
143.27 EUR (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
67.77%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
1.62
Long Trades:
243 (53.88%)
Short Trades:
208 (46.12%)
Profit Factor:
1.64
Expected Payoff:
0.94 EUR
Average Profit:
3.01 EUR
Average Loss:
-7.35 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-262.79 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-262.79 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
8.05%
Annual Forecast:
97.70%
Algo trading:
59%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
262.79 EUR (26.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.61% (262.79 EUR)
By Equity:
88.41% (1 335.12 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|118
|NZDCAD
|95
|AUDNZD
|89
|GBPCHF
|55
|EURCHF
|43
|USDCHF
|27
|AUDCHF
|14
|EURGBP
|6
|GBPCAD
|2
|CADCHF
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|161
|NZDCAD
|94
|AUDNZD
|-244
|GBPCHF
|185
|EURCHF
|80
|USDCHF
|109
|AUDCHF
|50
|EURGBP
|33
|GBPCAD
|7
|CADCHF
|11
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|17K
|NZDCAD
|8.6K
|AUDNZD
|-28K
|GBPCHF
|9.2K
|EURCHF
|5.7K
|USDCHF
|7.5K
|AUDCHF
|3.9K
|EURGBP
|2.5K
|GBPCAD
|1.1K
|CADCHF
|866
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +78.04 EUR
Worst trade: -84 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +66.91 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -262.79 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboMarkets-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 7
|
FBS-Real-7
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.41 × 64
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.43 × 7
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.60 × 10
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.65 × 85
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.67 × 45
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.79 × 47
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.86 × 56
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.89 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.95 × 60
|
TradersWay-Live
|1.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.14 × 197
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|1.37 × 35
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|1.67 × 9
|
Exness-Real17
|1.97 × 35
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|2.03 × 32
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|2.06 × 34
|
Exness-Real9
|2.19 × 47
|
Tickmill-Live10
|2.37 × 19
|
Hankotrade-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
Axi-US06-Live
|3.29 × 45
Nova strategija. Trokut AUD, CAD, NZD with EA. Ponekad EUCH, GBCH,AUCH,usch manual. Minimalni depozit 100. Za sigurno kopiranje 200. Inače se sve testira i stvara periodični profit. Ako želite veći profit, postavite veći omjer ili ulog.
