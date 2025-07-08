SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Undefated
Damir Hamzic

Undefated

Damir Hamzic
0 reviews
Reliability
24 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 108%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
451
Profit Trades:
361 (80.04%)
Loss Trades:
90 (19.96%)
Best trade:
78.04 EUR
Worst trade:
-84.10 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 086.87 EUR (92 079 pips)
Gross Loss:
-661.07 EUR (64 141 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
38 (66.91 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
143.27 EUR (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
67.77%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
1.62
Long Trades:
243 (53.88%)
Short Trades:
208 (46.12%)
Profit Factor:
1.64
Expected Payoff:
0.94 EUR
Average Profit:
3.01 EUR
Average Loss:
-7.35 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-262.79 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-262.79 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
8.05%
Annual Forecast:
97.70%
Algo trading:
59%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
262.79 EUR (26.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.61% (262.79 EUR)
By Equity:
88.41% (1 335.12 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 118
NZDCAD 95
AUDNZD 89
GBPCHF 55
EURCHF 43
USDCHF 27
AUDCHF 14
EURGBP 6
GBPCAD 2
CADCHF 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 161
NZDCAD 94
AUDNZD -244
GBPCHF 185
EURCHF 80
USDCHF 109
AUDCHF 50
EURGBP 33
GBPCAD 7
CADCHF 11
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 17K
NZDCAD 8.6K
AUDNZD -28K
GBPCHF 9.2K
EURCHF 5.7K
USDCHF 7.5K
AUDCHF 3.9K
EURGBP 2.5K
GBPCAD 1.1K
CADCHF 866
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +78.04 EUR
Worst trade: -84 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +66.91 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -262.79 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 2
RoboMarkets-ECN
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 7
FBS-Real-7
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.41 × 64
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.43 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.60 × 10
RoboForex-ECN
0.65 × 85
ThreeTrader-Live
0.67 × 45
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.79 × 47
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.86 × 56
DooPrime-Live 2
0.89 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.95 × 60
TradersWay-Live
1.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.14 × 197
AxioryAsia-02Live
1.37 × 35
ICMarketsSC-Live05
1.67 × 9
Exness-Real17
1.97 × 35
Darwinex-Live
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live33
2.03 × 32
ICMarketsSC-Live09
2.06 × 34
Exness-Real9
2.19 × 47
Tickmill-Live10
2.37 × 19
Hankotrade-Live
3.00 × 1
Axi-US06-Live
3.29 × 45
19 more...
Nova strategija. Trokut AUD, CAD, NZD with EA. Ponekad EUCH, GBCH,AUCH,usch manual. Minimalni depozit 100. Za sigurno kopiranje 200. Inače se sve testira i stvara periodični profit. Ako želite veći profit, postavite veći omjer ili ulog.
No reviews
2025.12.23 16:05
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 14:02
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 07:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 03:53
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 02:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.19 08:23
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 15:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 14:24
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 12:24
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 11:21
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 08:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 01:12
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 00:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 21:09
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 15:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 02:29
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 00:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 13:07
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 09:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
