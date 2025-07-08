The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Prime 0.00 × 2 RoboMarkets-ECN 0.00 × 1 Exness-Real 0.00 × 7 FBS-Real-7 0.00 × 2 RoboForex-ECN-3 0.41 × 64 VantageInternational-Live 18 0.43 × 7 VantageInternational-Live 14 0.60 × 10 RoboForex-ECN 0.65 × 85 ThreeTrader-Live 0.67 × 45 ICMarketsSC-Live19 0.79 × 47 ICMarketsSC-Live08 0.86 × 56 DooPrime-Live 2 0.89 × 9 ICMarketsSC-Live11 0.95 × 60 TradersWay-Live 1.00 × 8 ICMarketsSC-Live23 1.14 × 197 AxioryAsia-02Live 1.37 × 35 ICMarketsSC-Live05 1.67 × 9 Exness-Real17 1.97 × 35 Darwinex-Live 2.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live33 2.03 × 32 ICMarketsSC-Live09 2.06 × 34 Exness-Real9 2.19 × 47 Tickmill-Live10 2.37 × 19 Hankotrade-Live 3.00 × 1 Axi-US06-Live 3.29 × 45 19 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor