- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 549
Profit Trades:
1 378 (88.96%)
Loss Trades:
171 (11.04%)
Best trade:
30.21 USD
Worst trade:
-34.99 USD
Gross Profit:
4 963.02 USD (1 142 068 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 319.59 USD (879 339 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
162 (855.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
855.70 USD (162)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.44
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
5.33%
Latest trade:
41 minutes ago
Trades per week:
131
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
10.88
Long Trades:
1 465 (94.58%)
Short Trades:
84 (5.42%)
Profit Factor:
3.76
Expected Payoff:
2.35 USD
Average Profit:
3.60 USD
Average Loss:
-7.72 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
29 (-334.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-334.75 USD (29)
Monthly growth:
8.91%
Annual Forecast:
108.08%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
334.75 USD (6.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.88% (334.75 USD)
By Equity:
23.58% (2 467.53 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|455
|GBPCAD
|454
|GBPNZD
|300
|USDCAD
|194
|AUDCAD
|89
|ETHUSD
|49
|EURNZD
|7
|EURGBP
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPJPY
|1.1K
|GBPCAD
|1.7K
|GBPNZD
|806
|USDCAD
|59
|AUDCAD
|69
|ETHUSD
|-54
|EURNZD
|3
|EURGBP
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPJPY
|159K
|GBPCAD
|165K
|GBPNZD
|76K
|USDCAD
|15K
|AUDCAD
|9.3K
|ETHUSD
|-143K
|EURNZD
|547
|EURGBP
|500
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +30.21 USD
Worst trade: -35 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 162
Maximum consecutive losses: 29
Maximal consecutive profit: +855.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -334.75 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 11
|0.25 × 4
|
E8Funding-Demo
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.46 × 81
|
RadexMarkets-Real 6
|5.50 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Demo
|5.70 × 10
|
FBS-Real-9
|9.50 × 4
|
RoboForex-ProCent-2
|11.90 × 52
