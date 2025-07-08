SignalsSections
Ka Wai Chiong

Cobra CCY Part 1

Ka Wai Chiong
0 reviews
Reliability
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 888 USD per month
growth since 2025 53%
VantageInternational-Live 11
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 549
Profit Trades:
1 378 (88.96%)
Loss Trades:
171 (11.04%)
Best trade:
30.21 USD
Worst trade:
-34.99 USD
Gross Profit:
4 963.02 USD (1 142 068 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 319.59 USD (879 339 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
162 (855.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
855.70 USD (162)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.44
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
5.33%
Latest trade:
41 minutes ago
Trades per week:
131
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
10.88
Long Trades:
1 465 (94.58%)
Short Trades:
84 (5.42%)
Profit Factor:
3.76
Expected Payoff:
2.35 USD
Average Profit:
3.60 USD
Average Loss:
-7.72 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
29 (-334.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-334.75 USD (29)
Monthly growth:
8.91%
Annual Forecast:
108.08%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
334.75 USD (6.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.88% (334.75 USD)
By Equity:
23.58% (2 467.53 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPJPY 455
GBPCAD 454
GBPNZD 300
USDCAD 194
AUDCAD 89
ETHUSD 49
EURNZD 7
EURGBP 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY 1.1K
GBPCAD 1.7K
GBPNZD 806
USDCAD 59
AUDCAD 69
ETHUSD -54
EURNZD 3
EURGBP 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY 159K
GBPCAD 165K
GBPNZD 76K
USDCAD 15K
AUDCAD 9.3K
ETHUSD -143K
EURNZD 547
EURGBP 500
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +30.21 USD
Worst trade: -35 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 162
Maximum consecutive losses: 29
Maximal consecutive profit: +855.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -334.75 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real17
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 11
0.25 × 4
E8Funding-Demo
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.46 × 81
RadexMarkets-Real 6
5.50 × 6
VantageInternational-Demo
5.70 × 10
FBS-Real-9
9.50 × 4
RoboForex-ProCent-2
11.90 × 52
No reviews
2025.09.15 03:09
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.17 07:46
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.09 16:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.09 15:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.08 11:05
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.08 11:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.08 11:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Cobra CCY Part 1
888 USD per month
53%
0
0
USD
12K
USD
25
100%
1 549
88%
100%
3.76
2.35
USD
24%
1:500
Copy

