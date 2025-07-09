- Growth
Trades:
311
Profit Trades:
201 (64.63%)
Loss Trades:
110 (35.37%)
Best trade:
65.28 USD
Worst trade:
-18.08 USD
Gross Profit:
509.41 USD (25 859 pips)
Gross Loss:
-351.23 USD (32 800 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (11.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
72.65 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
83.51%
Max deposit load:
137.10%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.29
Long Trades:
166 (53.38%)
Short Trades:
145 (46.62%)
Profit Factor:
1.45
Expected Payoff:
0.51 USD
Average Profit:
2.53 USD
Average Loss:
-3.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-42.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-69.07 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
6.68%
Annual Forecast:
80.99%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.50 USD
Maximal:
69.07 USD (17.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.94% (69.07 USD)
By Equity:
87.15% (333.55 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCAD
|77
|AUDCAD
|72
|NZDCAD
|67
|NZDUSD
|64
|AUDNZD
|30
|XAUUSD
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDCAD
|41
|AUDCAD
|28
|NZDCAD
|35
|NZDUSD
|41
|AUDNZD
|13
|XAUUSD
|0
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDCAD
|1.9K
|AUDCAD
|-3K
|NZDCAD
|-5.4K
|NZDUSD
|-2.3K
|AUDNZD
|1.9K
|XAUUSD
|3
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 9
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-01
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real4
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 20
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 75
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
GBEbrokers-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteForex-ECN2.com
|0.00 × 1
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|0.00 × 2
|
InfinoxCapital-Live03
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
CMCMarkets1-Europe
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
FXCM-USDReal03
|0.00 × 1
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 5
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 40
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
full trading EA
pair audnzd, nzdcad, gbpchf
