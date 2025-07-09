SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / FULL AUTOTRADE EA AI PAI BC HFM
Muhammad Habibullah Syarifudin

FULL AUTOTRADE EA AI PAI BC HFM

Muhammad Habibullah Syarifudin
0 reviews
Reliability
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 500 USD per month
growth since 2025 53%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
311
Profit Trades:
201 (64.63%)
Loss Trades:
110 (35.37%)
Best trade:
65.28 USD
Worst trade:
-18.08 USD
Gross Profit:
509.41 USD (25 859 pips)
Gross Loss:
-351.23 USD (32 800 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (11.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
72.65 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
83.51%
Max deposit load:
137.10%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.29
Long Trades:
166 (53.38%)
Short Trades:
145 (46.62%)
Profit Factor:
1.45
Expected Payoff:
0.51 USD
Average Profit:
2.53 USD
Average Loss:
-3.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-42.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-69.07 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
6.68%
Annual Forecast:
80.99%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.50 USD
Maximal:
69.07 USD (17.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.94% (69.07 USD)
By Equity:
87.15% (333.55 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDCAD 77
AUDCAD 72
NZDCAD 67
NZDUSD 64
AUDNZD 30
XAUUSD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCAD 41
AUDCAD 28
NZDCAD 35
NZDUSD 41
AUDNZD 13
XAUUSD 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCAD 1.9K
AUDCAD -3K
NZDCAD -5.4K
NZDUSD -2.3K
AUDNZD 1.9K
XAUUSD 3
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +65.28 USD
Worst trade: -18 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -42.27 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 9
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-01
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real4
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 20
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 75
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 1
GBEbrokers-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
LiteForex-ECN2.com
0.00 × 1
FXChoice-Pro Live
0.00 × 2
InfinoxCapital-Live03
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Europe
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 5
FXCM-USDReal03
0.00 × 1
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 5
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 40
KeyToMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
119 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

full trading EA

pair audnzd, nzdcad, gbpchf

No reviews
2025.11.11 13:40
No swaps are charged
2025.11.11 13:40
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 17:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.07 16:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 15:50
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 08:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 07:27
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.01 09:59
No swaps are charged
2025.10.01 09:59
No swaps are charged
2025.10.01 05:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.01 00:55
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.30 22:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.30 21:46
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.30 14:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.30 13:19
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.30 12:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.30 11:19
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.30 06:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 05:40
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.25 14:35
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
FULL AUTOTRADE EA AI PAI BC HFM
500 USD per month
53%
0
0
USD
458
USD
25
99%
311
64%
84%
1.45
0.51
USD
87%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.