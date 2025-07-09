The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live05 0.00 × 9 Pepperstone-Demo02 0.00 × 1 FPMarkets-Live2 0.00 × 1 TitanFX-01 0.00 × 2 Exness-Real4 0.00 × 2 VantageInternational-Live 20 0.00 × 4 ICMarketsSC-Live20 0.00 × 10 ICMarketsSC-Live09 0.00 × 75 Exness-Real18 0.00 × 1 GBEbrokers-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live27 0.00 × 1 Tickmill-Live10 0.00 × 1 LiteForex-ECN2.com 0.00 × 1 FXChoice-Pro Live 0.00 × 2 InfinoxCapital-Live03 0.00 × 6 ICMarketsSC-Live10 0.00 × 1 CMCMarkets1-Europe 0.00 × 1 TickmillEU-Live 0.00 × 5 FXCM-USDReal03 0.00 × 1 GlobalPrime-Live 0.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 4 0.00 × 5 Tickmill-Live09 0.00 × 1 UltimaMarkets-Live 2 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live22 0.00 × 40 KeyToMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 119 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor