Ka Kit Sun

Follower02

Ka Kit Sun
0 reviews
Reliability
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 5000 USD per month
growth since 2025 164%
Pepperstone-Edge12
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
5 223
Profit Trades:
2 180 (41.73%)
Loss Trades:
3 043 (58.26%)
Best trade:
530.92 USD
Worst trade:
-354.46 USD
Gross Profit:
60 942.39 USD (5 153 403 pips)
Gross Loss:
-49 329.69 USD (5 049 120 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (1 148.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 176.07 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
91.52%
Max deposit load:
23.62%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
251
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.81
Long Trades:
3 452 (66.09%)
Short Trades:
1 771 (33.91%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
2.22 USD
Average Profit:
27.96 USD
Average Loss:
-16.21 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
36 (-371.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-725.41 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
34.42%
Annual Forecast:
417.57%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 643.56 USD
Maximal:
3 048.50 USD (18.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.51% (3 036.87 USD)
By Equity:
5.73% (886.77 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US30 2213
HK50 1271
XAUUSD 764
JPN225 599
GER40 124
UK100 100
BTCUSD 47
AUDCAD 41
GBPUSD 29
GBPCAD 27
GBPJPY 8
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US30 5.2K
HK50 123
XAUUSD 4K
JPN225 3.6K
GER40 -338
UK100 -757
BTCUSD -321
AUDCAD -63
GBPUSD 114
GBPCAD 36
GBPJPY -30
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US30 209K
HK50 -28K
XAUUSD 290K
JPN225 228K
GER40 -9.3K
UK100 -33K
BTCUSD -551K
AUDCAD -4.5K
GBPUSD 4.5K
GBPCAD 2.3K
GBPJPY -2.1K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +530.92 USD
Worst trade: -354 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 148.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -371.49 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge12" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 203
FBS-Real-12
0.00 × 19
VantageInternational-Demo
0.00 × 77
Pepperstone-Edge08
0.00 × 241
Fyntura-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 89
VantageInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 2
Weltrade-Live
0.11 × 377
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.12 × 90
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.28 × 25
Coinexx-Demo
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.35 × 211
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.58 × 33
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.60 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.62 × 1178
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.67 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.88 × 315
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.33 × 3
ATCBrokers-Live 1
1.46 × 360
Osprey-Live
1.50 × 4
29 more...
No reviews
2025.11.21 02:31
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 14:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.15 22:22
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.13 07:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.63% of days out of 38 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.05 16:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.01 17:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.28 07:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.27 23:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.08 05:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.08 02:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.08 00:39
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.08 00:39
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.07 20:33
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.07 20:33
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.07 20:33
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.07 20:33
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.07 20:33
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Follower02
5000 USD per month
164%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
25
100%
5 223
41%
92%
1.23
2.22
USD
19%
1:500
Copy

