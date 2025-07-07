- Growth
Trades:
5 223
Profit Trades:
2 180 (41.73%)
Loss Trades:
3 043 (58.26%)
Best trade:
530.92 USD
Worst trade:
-354.46 USD
Gross Profit:
60 942.39 USD (5 153 403 pips)
Gross Loss:
-49 329.69 USD (5 049 120 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (1 148.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 176.07 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
91.52%
Max deposit load:
23.62%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
251
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.81
Long Trades:
3 452 (66.09%)
Short Trades:
1 771 (33.91%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
2.22 USD
Average Profit:
27.96 USD
Average Loss:
-16.21 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
36 (-371.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-725.41 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
34.42%
Annual Forecast:
417.57%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 643.56 USD
Maximal:
3 048.50 USD (18.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.51% (3 036.87 USD)
By Equity:
5.73% (886.77 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|US30
|2213
|HK50
|1271
|XAUUSD
|764
|JPN225
|599
|GER40
|124
|UK100
|100
|BTCUSD
|47
|AUDCAD
|41
|GBPUSD
|29
|GBPCAD
|27
|GBPJPY
|8
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|US30
|5.2K
|HK50
|123
|XAUUSD
|4K
|JPN225
|3.6K
|GER40
|-338
|UK100
|-757
|BTCUSD
|-321
|AUDCAD
|-63
|GBPUSD
|114
|GBPCAD
|36
|GBPJPY
|-30
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|US30
|209K
|HK50
|-28K
|XAUUSD
|290K
|JPN225
|228K
|GER40
|-9.3K
|UK100
|-33K
|BTCUSD
|-551K
|AUDCAD
|-4.5K
|GBPUSD
|4.5K
|GBPCAD
|2.3K
|GBPJPY
|-2.1K
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
Best trade: +530.92 USD
Worst trade: -354 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 148.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -371.49 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge12" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 203
|
FBS-Real-12
|0.00 × 19
|
VantageInternational-Demo
|0.00 × 77
|
Pepperstone-Edge08
|0.00 × 241
|
Fyntura-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 89
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
Weltrade-Live
|0.11 × 377
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.12 × 90
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.28 × 25
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.35 × 211
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.58 × 33
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.60 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.62 × 1178
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.67 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.88 × 315
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|1.33 × 3
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|1.46 × 360
|
Osprey-Live
|1.50 × 4
No reviews
