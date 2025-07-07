SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Algorithms
Tadeas Rusnak

Algorithms

Tadeas Rusnak
0 reviews
Reliability
52 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2025 105%
PepperstoneUK-Live
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
191
Profit Trades:
110 (57.59%)
Loss Trades:
81 (42.41%)
Best trade:
122.89 EUR
Worst trade:
-66.47 EUR
Gross Profit:
2 736.99 EUR (61 927 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 738.25 EUR (34 023 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (258.22 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
258.22 EUR (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
34.01%
Max deposit load:
87.41%
Latest trade:
23 minutes ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.40
Long Trades:
132 (69.11%)
Short Trades:
59 (30.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.57
Expected Payoff:
5.23 EUR
Average Profit:
24.88 EUR
Average Loss:
-21.46 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-199.32 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-199.32 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
23.15%
Annual Forecast:
280.85%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
72.16 EUR
Maximal:
416.32 EUR (22.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.45% (416.32 EUR)
By Equity:
4.60% (69.79 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 151
EURGBP 17
US500 15
XAUUSD 8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 1.2K
EURGBP -82
US500 -14
XAUUSD 70
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 21K
EURGBP -441
US500 -412
XAUUSD 8K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +122.89 EUR
Worst trade: -66 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +258.22 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -199.32 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PepperstoneUK-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
0.54 × 93
Tickmill-Live
0.88 × 17
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
2.82 × 84
ICMarkets-MT5-4
3.34 × 149
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.57 × 7
GBEbrokers-LIVE
3.84 × 105
FusionMarkets-Live
4.00 × 48
Stambh-Main
4.79 × 28
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
5.61 × 38
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.35 × 63
Exness-MT5Real3
13.00 × 7
Dukascopy-live-mt5-1
24.47 × 110
On this account, I would like to apply several strategies over time that I have developed and sufficiently tested after they meet my criteria.

Currently trading:

  • XAUUSD
  • US500
  • EURGBP
  • USDJPY

No reviews
2026.01.01 22:50 2026.01.01 22:50:19  

Added new system for US500

2025.10.30 20:26 2025.10.30 20:26:22  

Reducing risk on USDJPY system, due to expected higher volatility.

2025.10.30 20:25 2025.10.30 20:25:20  

Added new system for XAUUSD

2025.10.01 16:18 2025.10.01 16:18:29  

Added new system for EURGBP

2025.08.11 11:36
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 3.29% of days out of 213 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Algorithms
35 USD per month
105%
0
0
USD
1.9K
EUR
52
93%
191
57%
34%
1.57
5.23
EUR
22%
1:30
Copy

