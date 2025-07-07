- Growth
Trades:
191
Profit Trades:
110 (57.59%)
Loss Trades:
81 (42.41%)
Best trade:
122.89 EUR
Worst trade:
-66.47 EUR
Gross Profit:
2 736.99 EUR (61 927 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 738.25 EUR (34 023 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (258.22 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
258.22 EUR (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
34.01%
Max deposit load:
87.41%
Latest trade:
23 minutes ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.40
Long Trades:
132 (69.11%)
Short Trades:
59 (30.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.57
Expected Payoff:
5.23 EUR
Average Profit:
24.88 EUR
Average Loss:
-21.46 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-199.32 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-199.32 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
23.15%
Annual Forecast:
280.85%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
72.16 EUR
Maximal:
416.32 EUR (22.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.45% (416.32 EUR)
By Equity:
4.60% (69.79 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|151
|EURGBP
|17
|US500
|15
|XAUUSD
|8
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|1.2K
|EURGBP
|-82
|US500
|-14
|XAUUSD
|70
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|21K
|EURGBP
|-441
|US500
|-412
|XAUUSD
|8K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +122.89 EUR
Worst trade: -66 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +258.22 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -199.32 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PepperstoneUK-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.54 × 93
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.88 × 17
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|2.82 × 84
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|3.34 × 149
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.57 × 7
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|3.84 × 105
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|4.00 × 48
|
Stambh-Main
|4.79 × 28
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|5.61 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.35 × 63
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|13.00 × 7
|
Dukascopy-live-mt5-1
|24.47 × 110
On this account, I would like to apply several strategies over time that I have developed and sufficiently tested after they meet my criteria.
Currently trading:
- XAUUSD
- US500
- EURGBP
- USDJPY
Added new system for US500
Reducing risk on USDJPY system, due to expected higher volatility.
Added new system for XAUUSD
Added new system for EURGBP
