Mukhamad Sulkhan

Haji Pro

Mukhamad Sulkhan
0 reviews
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -16%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
408
Profit Trades:
124 (30.39%)
Loss Trades:
284 (69.61%)
Best trade:
50.29 USD
Worst trade:
-5.18 USD
Gross Profit:
381.16 USD (1 461 274 pips)
Gross Loss:
-296.45 USD (1 524 812 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (6.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
60.81 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
2.96%
Max deposit load:
84.77%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
15 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.92
Long Trades:
253 (62.01%)
Short Trades:
155 (37.99%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
0.21 USD
Average Profit:
3.07 USD
Average Loss:
-1.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-19.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19.71 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
-12.73%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
52.43 USD
Maximal:
91.59 USD (102.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
93.32% (91.59 USD)
By Equity:
27.71% (3.42 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 273
XAUUSD 72
ETHUSD 63
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -7
XAUUSD 100
ETHUSD -9
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -64K
XAUUSD 10K
ETHUSD -9.8K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +50.29 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +6.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -19.71 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ChandonGroup-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live07
0.64 × 22
Tickmill-Live
0.77 × 320
ICMarkets-Live12
1.17 × 719
Tickmill-Live02
1.19 × 495
ICMarkets-Live10
1.34 × 2851
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
1.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.53 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.81 × 217
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1.89 × 373
ICMarkets-Live19
1.90 × 3415
ICMarkets-Live22
2.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live14
2.50 × 4
Alpari-Trade
2.73 × 218
ICMarketsSC-Live12
2.93 × 73
Tickmill-Live04
2.95 × 954
ICMarkets-Live15
3.00 × 2
TitanFX-03
3.00 × 4
Tickmill-Live10
3.85 × 433
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.00 × 1
No reviews
2025.12.11 01:43
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 01:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.10 10:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.76% of days out of 131 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.31 19:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.25 23:04
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.25 22:04
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.11 12:55
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.11 01:13
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.08.08 00:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.07 12:02
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.04 02:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.30 19:41
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 28 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.29 18:28
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.07.29 18:28
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.29 17:21
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.07.29 17:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.25 03:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.25 03:41
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.07.25 03:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.22 23:51
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Haji Pro
30 USD per month
-16%
0
0
USD
86
USD
25
97%
408
30%
3%
1.28
0.21
USD
93%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.