- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
408
Profit Trades:
124 (30.39%)
Loss Trades:
284 (69.61%)
Best trade:
50.29 USD
Worst trade:
-5.18 USD
Gross Profit:
381.16 USD (1 461 274 pips)
Gross Loss:
-296.45 USD (1 524 812 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (6.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
60.81 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
2.96%
Max deposit load:
84.77%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
15 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.92
Long Trades:
253 (62.01%)
Short Trades:
155 (37.99%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
0.21 USD
Average Profit:
3.07 USD
Average Loss:
-1.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-19.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19.71 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
-12.73%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
52.43 USD
Maximal:
91.59 USD (102.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
93.32% (91.59 USD)
By Equity:
27.71% (3.42 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|273
|XAUUSD
|72
|ETHUSD
|63
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|-7
|XAUUSD
|100
|ETHUSD
|-9
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|-64K
|XAUUSD
|10K
|ETHUSD
|-9.8K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +50.29 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +6.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -19.71 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ChandonGroup-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.64 × 22
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.77 × 320
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|1.17 × 719
|
Tickmill-Live02
|1.19 × 495
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|1.34 × 2851
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.53 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.81 × 217
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|1.89 × 373
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|1.90 × 3415
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|2.00 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|2.50 × 4
|
Alpari-Trade
|2.73 × 218
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|2.93 × 73
|
Tickmill-Live04
|2.95 × 954
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|3.00 × 2
|
TitanFX-03
|3.00 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live10
|3.85 × 433
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.00 × 1
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-16%
0
0
USD
USD
86
USD
USD
25
97%
408
30%
3%
1.28
0.21
USD
USD
93%
1:500