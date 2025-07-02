SignalsSections
Omeh Philip

BIGFISH COPYTRADING

Omeh Philip
0 reviews
Reliability
29 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 124%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
633
Profit Trades:
451 (71.24%)
Loss Trades:
182 (28.75%)
Best trade:
2 143.46 USD
Worst trade:
-620.42 USD
Gross Profit:
22 886.37 USD (19 120 254 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 249.58 USD (19 363 273 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (639.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 454.69 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
93.86%
Max deposit load:
53.53%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.75
Long Trades:
373 (58.93%)
Short Trades:
260 (41.07%)
Profit Factor:
1.50
Expected Payoff:
12.06 USD
Average Profit:
50.75 USD
Average Loss:
-83.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-953.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 358.38 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
18.34%
Annual Forecast:
222.54%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 910.95 USD
Maximal:
4 358.38 USD (24.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.27% (4 358.38 USD)
By Equity:
71.55% (4 406.93 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 268
AUDCAD 214
EURUSD 88
NZDCAD 48
XAUUSD 15
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 10K
AUDCAD -2.3K
EURUSD -616
NZDCAD 472
XAUUSD -50
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -223K
AUDCAD 453
EURUSD -7.5K
NZDCAD 790
XAUUSD 1.1K
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 143.46 USD
Worst trade: -620 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +639.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -953.98 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
CPTMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 3
FBS-Real-12
0.07 × 1176
ECMarkets-Live02
0.82 × 114
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
2.22 × 54
FBS-Real-2
4.94 × 340
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
ZAIXLtd-Live
5.40 × 532
ICMarketsSC-Live23
6.00 × 1
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
Axi-US02-Live
13.00 × 2
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
1 more...
Join our system with over 5 years trading history.
Website: www.trendkingsfx.com
Telegram : t.me/trendkingsmoney

No reviews
2026.01.19 11:52
No swaps are charged
2026.01.19 11:52
No swaps are charged
2026.01.14 07:29
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.01.05 21:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 19:09
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 10:04
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 10:04
No swaps are charged
2025.12.17 22:57
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.03 08:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 05:58
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 12:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.24 10:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 09:59
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.21 09:04
No swaps are charged
2025.10.21 09:04
No swaps are charged
2025.10.17 11:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 11:31
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.17 10:21
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
