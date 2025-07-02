- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
633
Profit Trades:
451 (71.24%)
Loss Trades:
182 (28.75%)
Best trade:
2 143.46 USD
Worst trade:
-620.42 USD
Gross Profit:
22 886.37 USD (19 120 254 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 249.58 USD (19 363 273 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (639.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 454.69 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
93.86%
Max deposit load:
53.53%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.75
Long Trades:
373 (58.93%)
Short Trades:
260 (41.07%)
Profit Factor:
1.50
Expected Payoff:
12.06 USD
Average Profit:
50.75 USD
Average Loss:
-83.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-953.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 358.38 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
18.34%
Annual Forecast:
222.54%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 910.95 USD
Maximal:
4 358.38 USD (24.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.27% (4 358.38 USD)
By Equity:
71.55% (4 406.93 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|268
|AUDCAD
|214
|EURUSD
|88
|NZDCAD
|48
|XAUUSD
|15
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|10K
|AUDCAD
|-2.3K
|EURUSD
|-616
|NZDCAD
|472
|XAUUSD
|-50
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|-223K
|AUDCAD
|453
|EURUSD
|-7.5K
|NZDCAD
|790
|XAUUSD
|1.1K
|
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
|
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
|
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 143.46 USD
Worst trade: -620 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +639.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -953.98 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
CPTMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
FBS-Real-12
|0.07 × 1176
|
ECMarkets-Live02
|0.82 × 114
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|1.00 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|2.22 × 54
|
FBS-Real-2
|4.94 × 340
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
ZAIXLtd-Live
|5.40 × 532
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|6.00 × 1
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
Axi-US02-Live
|13.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
Join our system with over 5 years trading history.
Website: www.trendkingsfx.com
Telegram : t.me/trendkingsmoney
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
124%
0
0
USD
USD
13K
USD
USD
29
99%
633
71%
94%
1.50
12.06
USD
USD
72%
1:500