Ka Wing Lee

No 11 ACY Index 3773

Ka Wing Lee
0 reviews
Reliability
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 27%
ACYSecurities-Live04
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
525
Profit Trades:
335 (63.80%)
Loss Trades:
190 (36.19%)
Best trade:
357.80 USD
Worst trade:
-176.38 USD
Gross Profit:
2 649.67 USD (2 188 986 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 195.13 USD (1 040 177 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (32.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
357.80 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
95.51%
Max deposit load:
19.40%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
4.23
Long Trades:
525 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.22
Expected Payoff:
2.77 USD
Average Profit:
7.91 USD
Average Loss:
-6.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-343.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-343.50 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
3.40%
Annual Forecast:
41.26%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.43 USD
Maximal:
343.50 USD (4.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.33% (343.50 USD)
By Equity:
36.42% (2 225.32 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
SP500 113
AU200 105
UK100 92
STOXX50 89
NAS100 87
HK50 39
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
SP500 364
AU200 284
UK100 212
STOXX50 205
NAS100 286
HK50 104
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
SP500 121K
AU200 2K
UK100 122K
STOXX50 62K
NAS100 580K
HK50 264K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +357.80 USD
Worst trade: -176 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +32.35 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -343.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ACYSecurities-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.11.27 22:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.27 22:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.26 22:06
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.21 13:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 12:14
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 11:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 02:31
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 01:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 21:11
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 20:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 19:11
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 09:40
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.11 02:01
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.03 07:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.02 17:00
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.02 17:00
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.02 16:00
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.02 16:00
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.02 06:46
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.02 06:46
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
