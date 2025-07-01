- Growth
Trades:
1 240
Profit Trades:
533 (42.98%)
Loss Trades:
707 (57.02%)
Best trade:
1 111.96 USD
Worst trade:
-1 260.00 USD
Gross Profit:
281 609.91 USD (1 645 524 pips)
Gross Loss:
-257 396.00 USD (1 509 749 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (9 489.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9 489.79 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
98.50%
Max deposit load:
40.64%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
63
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.61
Long Trades:
770 (62.10%)
Short Trades:
470 (37.90%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
19.53 USD
Average Profit:
528.35 USD
Average Loss:
-364.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
48 (-25 929.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25 929.63 USD (48)
Monthly growth:
4.19%
Annual Forecast:
50.86%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
14 751.07 USD
Maximal:
39 967.55 USD (113.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
79.33% (39 967.55 USD)
By Equity:
14.23% (1 084.52 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|946
|GBPJPY
|72
|USDJPY
|44
|EURJPY
|43
|CHFJPY
|37
|AUDJPY
|27
|GBPUSD
|24
|EURUSD
|14
|CADJPY
|14
|NZDJPY
|6
|USDCAD
|3
|EURNZD
|3
|USDCHF
|2
|AUDUSD
|2
|NZDUSD
|2
|EURGBP
|1
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|22K
|GBPJPY
|1K
|USDJPY
|-456
|EURJPY
|1.8K
|CHFJPY
|-2.3K
|AUDJPY
|-1.1K
|GBPUSD
|250
|EURUSD
|192
|CADJPY
|-974
|NZDJPY
|708
|USDCAD
|-100
|EURNZD
|2.2K
|USDCHF
|197
|AUDUSD
|741
|NZDUSD
|-234
|EURGBP
|149
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|143K
|GBPJPY
|-11K
|USDJPY
|486
|EURJPY
|3K
|CHFJPY
|-11K
|AUDJPY
|-2K
|GBPUSD
|3.8K
|EURUSD
|3.2K
|CADJPY
|-2K
|NZDJPY
|2.5K
|USDCAD
|1
|EURNZD
|5.2K
|USDCHF
|-222
|AUDUSD
|2K
|NZDUSD
|-1K
|EURGBP
|400
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
Best trade: +1 111.96 USD
Worst trade: -1 260 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 48
Maximal consecutive profit: +9 489.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -25 929.63 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
3TGFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Larson-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Classic Server
|0.00 × 1
