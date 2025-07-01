SignalsSections
Vincent Saputra

VincentS

Vincent Saputra
0 reviews
Reliability
30 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 23%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 240
Profit Trades:
533 (42.98%)
Loss Trades:
707 (57.02%)
Best trade:
1 111.96 USD
Worst trade:
-1 260.00 USD
Gross Profit:
281 609.91 USD (1 645 524 pips)
Gross Loss:
-257 396.00 USD (1 509 749 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (9 489.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9 489.79 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
98.50%
Max deposit load:
40.64%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
63
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.61
Long Trades:
770 (62.10%)
Short Trades:
470 (37.90%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
19.53 USD
Average Profit:
528.35 USD
Average Loss:
-364.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
48 (-25 929.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25 929.63 USD (48)
Monthly growth:
4.19%
Annual Forecast:
50.86%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
14 751.07 USD
Maximal:
39 967.55 USD (113.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
79.33% (39 967.55 USD)
By Equity:
14.23% (1 084.52 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 946
GBPJPY 72
USDJPY 44
EURJPY 43
CHFJPY 37
AUDJPY 27
GBPUSD 24
EURUSD 14
CADJPY 14
NZDJPY 6
USDCAD 3
EURNZD 3
USDCHF 2
AUDUSD 2
NZDUSD 2
EURGBP 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 22K
GBPJPY 1K
USDJPY -456
EURJPY 1.8K
CHFJPY -2.3K
AUDJPY -1.1K
GBPUSD 250
EURUSD 192
CADJPY -974
NZDJPY 708
USDCAD -100
EURNZD 2.2K
USDCHF 197
AUDUSD 741
NZDUSD -234
EURGBP 149
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 143K
GBPJPY -11K
USDJPY 486
EURJPY 3K
CHFJPY -11K
AUDJPY -2K
GBPUSD 3.8K
EURUSD 3.2K
CADJPY -2K
NZDJPY 2.5K
USDCAD 1
EURNZD 5.2K
USDCHF -222
AUDUSD 2K
NZDUSD -1K
EURGBP 400
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 111.96 USD
Worst trade: -1 260 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 48
Maximal consecutive profit: +9 489.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -25 929.63 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
3TGFX-Main
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Larson-Demo
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
Trading for living
No reviews
2025.12.18 17:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.49% of days out of 204 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 16:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 11:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.51% of days out of 198 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 10:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.19 22:19
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 10:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 16:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.61% of days out of 163 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.06 17:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.06 09:17
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.62% of days out of 162 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.05 01:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.04 16:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.21 14:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.68% of days out of 146 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.20 13:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.24 15:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 02:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.07 08:39
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.17 14:23
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.02 06:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.01 21:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.01 19:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
