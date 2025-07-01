SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Robot Sigma
Romi Lajuna

Robot Sigma

Romi Lajuna
0 reviews
Reliability
26 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2025 650%
Exness-MT5Real29
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
863
Profit Trades:
858 (99.42%)
Loss Trades:
5 (0.58%)
Best trade:
3 016.76 USD
Worst trade:
-608.66 USD
Gross Profit:
86 891.03 USD (37 426 630 pips)
Gross Loss:
-750.09 USD (164 025 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
586 (59 942.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
59 942.58 USD (586)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.45
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
15.54%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
126.27
Long Trades:
830 (96.18%)
Short Trades:
33 (3.82%)
Profit Factor:
115.84
Expected Payoff:
99.82 USD
Average Profit:
101.27 USD
Average Loss:
-150.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-682.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-682.21 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
5.47%
Annual Forecast:
66.37%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
682.21 USD (0.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.57% (608.66 USD)
By Equity:
67.32% (3 731.09 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 748
BTCUSD 115
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 81K
BTCUSD 5K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 15M
BTCUSD 23M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 016.76 USD
Worst trade: -609 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 586
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +59 942.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -682.21 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real29" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 11
Exness-MT5Real25
2.73 × 63
Exness-MT5Real6
11.19 × 208
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
23.05 × 243
No reviews
2025.12.11 19:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 17:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 16:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.10 05:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.24 16:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 15:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 20:41
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 17:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 00:21
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 23:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 16:01
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 12:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 05:49
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 04:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 02:39
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 22:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 20:19
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 19:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 18:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 17:09
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.