- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
404
Profit Trades:
183 (45.29%)
Loss Trades:
221 (54.70%)
Best trade:
49.90 USD
Worst trade:
-162.25 USD
Gross Profit:
5 274.92 USD (531 692 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 741.33 USD (455 390 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (274.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
314.38 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
58.36%
Max deposit load:
2.42%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.96
Long Trades:
243 (60.15%)
Short Trades:
161 (39.85%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
1.32 USD
Average Profit:
28.82 USD
Average Loss:
-21.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-372.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-372.75 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
-5.22%
Annual Forecast:
-63.36%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.10 USD
Maximal:
556.58 USD (35.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.28% (556.58 USD)
By Equity:
7.09% (82.39 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|396
|USDJPY
|3
|USDCAD
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|568
|USDJPY
|-4
|USDCAD
|-4
|AUDUSD
|-10
|EURJPY
|-3
|GBPUSD
|-10
|EURUSD
|-3
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|80K
|USDJPY
|-500
|USDCAD
|-500
|AUDUSD
|-1K
|EURJPY
|-400
|GBPUSD
|-1K
|EURUSD
|-328
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +49.90 USD
Worst trade: -162 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +274.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -372.75 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 5
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 4
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GrandCapital-Server
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestAZ-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
Every transaction always uses Take Profit and Stop Loss
Risk management below 5% of capital
Always limit your risk and changes your life
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
76%
0
0
USD
USD
1.4K
USD
USD
34
0%
404
45%
58%
1.11
1.32
USD
USD
37%
1:200