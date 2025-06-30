SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Gusblack
Gustian Lora

Gusblack

Gustian Lora
0 reviews
Reliability
34 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 76%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
404
Profit Trades:
183 (45.29%)
Loss Trades:
221 (54.70%)
Best trade:
49.90 USD
Worst trade:
-162.25 USD
Gross Profit:
5 274.92 USD (531 692 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 741.33 USD (455 390 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (274.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
314.38 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
58.36%
Max deposit load:
2.42%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.96
Long Trades:
243 (60.15%)
Short Trades:
161 (39.85%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
1.32 USD
Average Profit:
28.82 USD
Average Loss:
-21.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-372.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-372.75 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
-5.22%
Annual Forecast:
-63.36%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.10 USD
Maximal:
556.58 USD (35.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.28% (556.58 USD)
By Equity:
7.09% (82.39 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 396
USDJPY 3
USDCAD 1
AUDUSD 1
EURJPY 1
GBPUSD 1
EURUSD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 568
USDJPY -4
USDCAD -4
AUDUSD -10
EURJPY -3
GBPUSD -10
EURUSD -3
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 80K
USDJPY -500
USDCAD -500
AUDUSD -1K
EURJPY -400
GBPUSD -1K
EURUSD -328
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +49.90 USD
Worst trade: -162 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +274.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -372.75 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 5
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 2
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 4
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 3
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
GrandCapital-Server
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
InvestAZ-Real
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
305 more...
Every transaction always uses Take Profit and Stop Loss 

Risk management below 5% of capital

Always limit your risk and changes your life
No reviews
2025.07.10 02:34
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.03 12:45
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.69% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.01 10:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.01 07:13
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.84% of days out of 62 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.30 07:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
