The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PHP-LiveLiquidity1 0.00 × 5 Hadwins-Global Trader 0.00 × 2 Deltastock-Live 0.00 × 1 QTrade-Server 0.00 × 2 CoreLiquidity-Real 1 0.00 × 4 AlSalamBank-Live 0.00 × 3 EGlobalTrade-Cent7 0.00 × 2 Darwinex-LiveUK 0.00 × 2 CollectiveFX-LIVE1 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live03 0.00 × 1 PreciseFX-Live 0.00 × 1 GrandCapital-Server 0.00 × 5 ICMarketsSC-Live27 0.00 × 3 Exness-Real16 0.00 × 2 Exness-Real29 0.00 × 3 Exness-Real33 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live25 0.00 × 1 TradeNation-LiveBravo 0.00 × 1 RoboForex-Prime 0.00 × 3 ICMarketsSC-Live12 0.00 × 1 AdmiralMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live08 0.00 × 1 InvestAZ-Real 0.00 × 1 HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2 0.00 × 1 BlackBullMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 305 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor