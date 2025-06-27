SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Multi currency Trade
Wing Cheong Chu

Multi currency Trade

Wing Cheong Chu
0 reviews
Reliability
145 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 171%
Pepperstone-Edge12
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
8 388
Profit Trades:
4 770 (56.86%)
Loss Trades:
3 618 (43.13%)
Best trade:
290.07 USD
Worst trade:
-307.08 USD
Gross Profit:
34 179.20 USD (1 796 271 pips)
Gross Loss:
-28 027.44 USD (1 617 046 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (47.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
446.88 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
99.63%
Max deposit load:
6.61%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.09
Long Trades:
3 889 (46.36%)
Short Trades:
4 499 (53.64%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
0.73 USD
Average Profit:
7.17 USD
Average Loss:
-7.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-477.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 045.80 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
4.18%
Annual Forecast:
50.75%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
406.30 USD
Maximal:
2 937.15 USD (39.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
44.10% (2 937.15 USD)
By Equity:
19.55% (1 104.23 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURJPY 1679
AUDUSD 1678
EURUSD 1677
USDJPY 1677
NZDUSD 1677
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURJPY 3.2K
AUDUSD 1.3K
EURUSD -1.3K
USDJPY 2.7K
NZDUSD 234
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURJPY 96K
AUDUSD 32K
EURUSD -33K
USDJPY 93K
NZDUSD -5.9K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +290.07 USD
Worst trade: -307 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +47.87 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -477.97 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge12" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.40 × 5
TickmillUK-Live03
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.53 × 36
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.68 × 369
GoMarkets-Real 10
1.50 × 8
Exness-Real8
2.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
2.29 × 41
GlobalPrime-Live
2.80 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live15
3.00 × 5
RoboForex-ProCent-4
4.08 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live04
5.00 × 3
JustForex-Live3
5.00 × 1
ThreeTrader-Live
5.28 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live25
5.85 × 115
XMGlobal-Real 32
6.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
7.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
7.28 × 124
OctaFX-Real3
7.76 × 37
Tickmill-Live09
10.00 × 2
FXCM-USDReal04
10.12 × 26
9 more...
Personal Signal
No reviews
2025.12.23 04:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.05 01:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 00:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.28 00:04
80% of growth achieved within 28 days. This comprises 3.47% of days out of 807 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Multi currency Trade
30 USD per month
171%
0
0
USD
6.2K
USD
145
100%
8 388
56%
100%
1.21
0.73
USD
44%
1:500
Copy

