- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
8 388
Profit Trades:
4 770 (56.86%)
Loss Trades:
3 618 (43.13%)
Best trade:
290.07 USD
Worst trade:
-307.08 USD
Gross Profit:
34 179.20 USD (1 796 271 pips)
Gross Loss:
-28 027.44 USD (1 617 046 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (47.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
446.88 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
99.63%
Max deposit load:
6.61%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.09
Long Trades:
3 889 (46.36%)
Short Trades:
4 499 (53.64%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
0.73 USD
Average Profit:
7.17 USD
Average Loss:
-7.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-477.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 045.80 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
4.18%
Annual Forecast:
50.75%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
406.30 USD
Maximal:
2 937.15 USD (39.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
44.10% (2 937.15 USD)
By Equity:
19.55% (1 104.23 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURJPY
|1679
|AUDUSD
|1678
|EURUSD
|1677
|USDJPY
|1677
|NZDUSD
|1677
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURJPY
|3.2K
|AUDUSD
|1.3K
|EURUSD
|-1.3K
|USDJPY
|2.7K
|NZDUSD
|234
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURJPY
|96K
|AUDUSD
|32K
|EURUSD
|-33K
|USDJPY
|93K
|NZDUSD
|-5.9K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge12" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.40 × 5
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.53 × 36
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.68 × 369
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|1.50 × 8
|
Exness-Real8
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|2.29 × 41
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|2.80 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|3.00 × 5
|
RoboForex-ProCent-4
|4.08 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|5.00 × 3
|
JustForex-Live3
|5.00 × 1
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|5.28 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|5.85 × 115
|
XMGlobal-Real 32
|6.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|7.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|7.28 × 124
|
OctaFX-Real3
|7.76 × 37
|
Tickmill-Live09
|10.00 × 2
|
FXCM-USDReal04
|10.12 × 26
