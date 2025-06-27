SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / CNS PRO
Alessio Cannas

CNS PRO

Alessio Cannas
0 reviews
Reliability
72 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2024 261%
JMFinancial2-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 140
Profit Trades:
1 658 (77.47%)
Loss Trades:
482 (22.52%)
Best trade:
31.60 EUR
Worst trade:
-24.65 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 941.55 EUR (280 688 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 110.06 EUR (186 174 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
41 (9.83 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
132.90 EUR (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
80.31%
Max deposit load:
14.58%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
6.07
Long Trades:
1 044 (48.79%)
Short Trades:
1 096 (51.21%)
Profit Factor:
1.75
Expected Payoff:
0.39 EUR
Average Profit:
1.17 EUR
Average Loss:
-2.30 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-106.14 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-114.08 EUR (12)
Monthly growth:
3.52%
Annual Forecast:
42.65%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
44.02 EUR
Maximal:
137.06 EUR (10.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.74% (98.05 EUR)
By Equity:
49.83% (367.83 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURAUD.fx 2136
EURUSD.fx 2
EURGBP.fx 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURAUD.fx 948
EURUSD.fx 0
EURGBP.fx 0
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURAUD.fx 94K
EURUSD.fx 5
EURGBP.fx 27
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +31.60 EUR
Worst trade: -25 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +9.83 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -106.14 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "JMFinancial2-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.11.06 00:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 17:27
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 05:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.31 14:08
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.31 05:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.31 04:38
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.31 03:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 15:57
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 09:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 05:28
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 04:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 00:36
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.14 20:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.06 13:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.30 13:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.28 18:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.16 08:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 10:40
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 09:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 12:55
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CNS PRO
50 USD per month
261%
0
0
USD
745
EUR
72
99%
2 140
77%
80%
1.74
0.39
EUR
50%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.