SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / FS PRO
Evgenii Glinenko

FS PRO

Evgenii Glinenko
0 reviews
Reliability
26 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2025 140%
FINAM-Real4
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
154
Profit Trades:
154 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
4 121.94 RUB
Worst trade:
0.00 RUB
Gross Profit:
85 085.53 RUB (63 920 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins:
154 (85 085.53 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
85 085.53 RUB (154)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.10
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
72.57%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
76 (49.35%)
Short Trades:
78 (50.65%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
552.50 RUB
Average Profit:
552.50 RUB
Average Loss:
0.00 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 RUB (0)
Monthly growth:
4.75%
Annual Forecast:
57.63%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 RUB
Maximal:
0.00 RUB (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 RUB)
By Equity:
34.06% (95 682.93 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XTIUSD.ffx 48
EURUSD.ffx 37
USDCHF.ffx 25
GBPUSD.ffx 23
EURAUD.ffx 15
USDCAD.ffx 3
EURGBP.ffx 3
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XTIUSD.ffx 848
EURUSD.ffx 150
USDCHF.ffx 175
GBPUSD.ffx 63
EURAUD.ffx 107
USDCAD.ffx 7
EURGBP.ffx 58
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XTIUSD.ffx 35K
EURUSD.ffx 9.5K
USDCHF.ffx 6.3K
GBPUSD.ffx 4.5K
EURAUD.ffx 6.6K
USDCAD.ffx 786
EURGBP.ffx 727
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4 121.94 RUB
Worst trade: -0 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 154
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +85 085.53 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FINAM-Real4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

So, you stand at a crossroads, just as I once did. Forex beckons with promises, but often leaves a bitter taste of disappointment. Believe me, I understand your pain, because I myself have gone through it. But now that I have found my way, I want to extend a helping hand to you.

My trading signal is not just a set of numbers, it is the quintessence of my experience and knowledge, hard-won over the years. I put into it not only analytics, but also a piece of my soul, because I know that behind every deal you make are your dreams and hopes. I feel this responsibility. My strategy, based on trend analysis and risk management, will help you reduce risks and increase your chances of success.

That is why I will not bombard you with empty promises. I will not paint pictures of instant enrichment. I understand that you, like me, are looking not for a fairy tale, but for a reliable tool to achieve financial stability. My strategy is not a sprint, but a marathon.

Let me be your guide in this complex world. Give me a chance to prove that my approach is what you have been looking for for so long. I believe in long-term cooperation based on mutual trust and respect. So, together we will conquer any heights.

But this journey isn't a solo expedition; it's a partnership. I'm committed to providing ongoing support, answering your questions, and adapting the strategy as market conditions evolve. This isn't a set-it-and-forget-it system. It requires active participation and a willingness to learn. Together, we'll analyze the results, fine-tune our approach, and strive for continuous improvement.

Think of me as your co-pilot in the Forex world. I'll provide the navigational tools and expertise, but you're the one steering the ship. Your input and feedback are invaluable. We'll work together to create a trading plan that aligns with your individual risk tolerance and financial goals. The more you understand the strategy, the more confident and successful you'll become.

Ultimately, my goal is to empower you to become a self-sufficient and profitable trader. I want to give you the skills and knowledge you need to navigate the Forex market with confidence, even when I'm not there. This is not just about providing signals; it's about building a long-term partnership based on shared success.

TG : @lambaDaz

No reviews
2025.12.17 00:36
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 15:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 11:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 14:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 10:38
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.31 13:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.30 18:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.23 06:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.20 15:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 11:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.16 18:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.03 20:00
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.14 06:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.30 13:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.17 13:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.07 18:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.07 17:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.26 13:18
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.26 13:18
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.26 13:18
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
FS PRO
35 USD per month
140%
0
0
USD
285K
RUB
26
0%
154
100%
100%
n/a
552.50
RUB
34%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.