SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Yatra
Iga Diaska Pradipta

Yatra

Iga Diaska Pradipta
0 reviews
Reliability
103 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2023 0%
XMGlobal-Real 18
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
277
Profit Trades:
107 (38.62%)
Loss Trades:
170 (61.37%)
Best trade:
47.42 USD
Worst trade:
-20.00 USD
Gross Profit:
2 296.51 USD (56 797 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 286.12 USD (48 672 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (180.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
180.18 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
7.92%
Max deposit load:
11.11%
Latest trade:
32 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.03
Long Trades:
122 (44.04%)
Short Trades:
155 (55.96%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
0.04 USD
Average Profit:
21.46 USD
Average Loss:
-13.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-214.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-237.40 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
169.80 USD
Maximal:
317.34 USD (10.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.29% (317.34 USD)
By Equity:
1.01% (29.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD# 20
EURAUD# 19
AUDUSD# 18
EURJPY# 16
EURUSD# 16
USDCAD# 16
AUDCHF# 16
AUDCAD# 14
GBPAUD# 14
GBPJPY# 14
NZDUSD# 14
NZDJPY# 12
GBPCAD# 10
NZDCHF# 10
USDJPY# 10
AUDJPY# 10
EURCAD# 10
USDCHF# 8
CADJPY# 6
EURCHF# 6
NZDCAD# 6
EURNZD# 4
CHFJPY# 4
GBPCHF# 4
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD# 47
EURAUD# 32
AUDUSD# 70
EURJPY# 131
EURUSD# 238
USDCAD# -57
AUDCHF# -107
AUDCAD# 67
GBPAUD# 14
GBPJPY# -33
NZDUSD# 28
NZDJPY# 67
GBPCAD# -145
NZDCHF# -89
USDJPY# 29
AUDJPY# -69
EURCAD# -108
USDCHF# -92
CADJPY# 40
EURCHF# 6
NZDCAD# 30
EURNZD# 28
CHFJPY# -58
GBPCHF# -60
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD# 883
EURAUD# 3.8K
AUDUSD# 586
EURJPY# 5.4K
EURUSD# 5.2K
USDCAD# -852
AUDCHF# -1.3K
AUDCAD# 493
GBPAUD# 369
GBPJPY# 1.9K
NZDUSD# 408
NZDJPY# 3.1K
GBPCAD# -3.1K
NZDCHF# -1.1K
USDJPY# -1.1K
AUDJPY# -1.9K
EURCAD# -2.3K
USDCHF# -1.5K
CADJPY# 1.4K
EURCHF# -440
NZDCAD# 108
EURNZD# 865
CHFJPY# -1.6K
GBPCHF# -1.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +47.42 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +180.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -214.32 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 18" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.03 13:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 21:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 13:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.15% of days out of 685 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 11:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.27 17:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.27 09:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.16 00:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.18 07:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.04 03:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.04 02:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.21 08:11
No swaps are charged
2025.08.21 08:11
No swaps are charged
2025.08.20 10:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.19 07:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.14 07:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.07 07:39
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.01 17:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.01 17:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.17% of days out of 597 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.23 23:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.14 08:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Yatra
50 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
2.9K
USD
103
97%
277
38%
8%
1.00
0.04
USD
10%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.