Hong Phong Ta

DBG UltraScalping

Hong Phong Ta
0 reviews
Reliability
27 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2025 84%
DBGMarkets-Live3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
812
Profit Trades:
701 (86.33%)
Loss Trades:
111 (13.67%)
Best trade:
3 591.42 USD
Worst trade:
-2 289.90 USD
Gross Profit:
25 830.72 USD (219 506 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 724.02 USD (45 386 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
389 (8 177.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 177.23 USD (389)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
62.41%
Max deposit load:
36.48%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.59
Long Trades:
231 (28.45%)
Short Trades:
581 (71.55%)
Profit Factor:
2.03
Expected Payoff:
16.14 USD
Average Profit:
36.85 USD
Average Loss:
-114.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-5 043.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 043.66 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
11.36%
Annual Forecast:
137.83%
Algo trading:
35%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.45 USD
Maximal:
5 061.98 USD (21.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.26% (5 061.98 USD)
By Equity:
39.51% (10 061.81 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 558
AUDCAD 89
NZDCAD 84
AUDNZD 77
USDJPY 4
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 9.7K
AUDCAD 410
NZDCAD 1.8K
AUDNZD 1.2K
USDJPY 2
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 169K
AUDCAD 2.6K
NZDCAD 2.2K
AUDNZD 211
USDJPY 290
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 591.42 USD
Worst trade: -2 290 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 389
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +8 177.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 043.66 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DBGMarkets-Live3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.24 04:17
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 4.74% of days out of 190 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.24 03:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.13 08:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 07:11
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.27 19:42
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.21 02:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.05 15:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.29 02:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.29 01:45
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.23 15:27
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.23 14:27
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.08 00:39
80% of trades performed within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of the 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.08 00:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.02 01:32
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.07.02 01:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.26 01:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.24 04:14
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.06.24 04:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.24 01:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.24 01:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
