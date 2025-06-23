SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Next Trail
Fabio Martinelli

Next Trail

Fabio Martinelli
0 reviews
Reliability
30 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 33 USD per month
growth since 2025 8%
FBS-Real-10
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
4 926
Profit Trades:
3 893 (79.02%)
Loss Trades:
1 033 (20.97%)
Best trade:
409.74 USD
Worst trade:
-2 879.06 USD
Gross Profit:
12 998.91 USD (844 369 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 009.92 USD (1 648 422 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
46 (41.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 512.40 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
13.81%
Latest trade:
48 minutes ago
Trades per week:
264
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.29
Long Trades:
2 404 (48.80%)
Short Trades:
2 522 (51.20%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
0.20 USD
Average Profit:
3.34 USD
Average Loss:
-11.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-295.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 879.06 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
8.84%
Annual Forecast:
107.23%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 873.99 USD
Maximal:
3 386.39 USD (32.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.21% (3 386.39 USD)
By Equity:
40.86% (3 119.86 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 2149
USDCHF 736
US30 620
USDJPY 475
EURUSD 314
AUDCAD 310
XAUUSD 296
archived 18
DE30 8
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 1.3K
USDCHF 556
US30 -904
USDJPY 172
EURUSD 1.2K
AUDCAD 211
XAUUSD -77
archived -1.5K
DE30 3
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 8.1K
USDCHF 1.9K
US30 -886K
USDJPY 11K
EURUSD 21K
AUDCAD 15K
XAUUSD 25K
archived 0
DE30 2.4K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +409.74 USD
Worst trade: -2 879 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +41.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -295.91 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

EuroTradeGlobal-Live01
0.00 × 3
AxiTrader-US09-Live
0.00 × 12
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 13
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 1
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 1
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real7
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 5
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 2
Maxco-Demo
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 49
0.00 × 12
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 6
Alpari-Standard2
0.00 × 1
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
0.00 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 10
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real11
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 26
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 8
0.00 × 3
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 4
168 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.11.25 15:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.56% of days out of 178 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 13:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.27 04:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.67% of days out of 149 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.19 22:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.09 02:18
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.76% of days out of 131 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.30 00:34
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.01 12:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 08:35
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 06:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 04:28
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 03:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 02:22
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 14:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 13:57
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 22:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 20:41
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.17 22:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.16 15:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.7% of days out of 27 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.23 16:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Next Trail
33 USD per month
8%
0
0
USD
11K
USD
30
99%
4 926
79%
100%
1.08
0.20
USD
41%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.