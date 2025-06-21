SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Exploid28
Elvira Grunina

Exploid28

Elvira Grunina
0 reviews
Reliability
28 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 47%
AlfaForexRU-Real
1:40
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
514
Profit Trades:
479 (93.19%)
Loss Trades:
35 (6.81%)
Best trade:
209.75 CNY
Worst trade:
-583.14 CNY
Gross Profit:
16 217.35 CNY (182 669 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 502.87 CNY (5 013 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
75 (1 137.50 CNY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 086.97 CNY (58)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.68
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
46.37%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
20.23
Long Trades:
81 (15.76%)
Short Trades:
433 (84.24%)
Profit Factor:
6.48
Expected Payoff:
26.68 CNY
Average Profit:
33.86 CNY
Average Loss:
-71.51 CNY
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-296.07 CNY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-583.14 CNY (1)
Monthly growth:
5.77%
Annual Forecast:
70.04%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 CNY
Maximal:
677.94 CNY (4.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.06% (677.94 CNY)
By Equity:
20.45% (13 812.64 CNY)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSDrfd 181
EURUSDrfd 153
USDJPYrfd 54
AUDJPYrfd 39
EURJPYrfd 29
#SPX 26
GBPJPYrfd 17
USDCADrfd 5
EURAUDrfd 4
EURCADrfd 3
AUDNZDrfd 2
CHFJPYrfd 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSDrfd 715
EURUSDrfd 634
USDJPYrfd 313
AUDJPYrfd 199
EURJPYrfd 102
#SPX 127
GBPJPYrfd 40
USDCADrfd 21
EURAUDrfd 40
EURCADrfd 38
AUDNZDrfd 3
CHFJPYrfd 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSDrfd 32K
EURUSDrfd 30K
USDJPYrfd 14K
AUDJPYrfd 6.9K
EURJPYrfd 4.9K
#SPX 86K
GBPJPYrfd 2.1K
USDCADrfd 775
EURAUDrfd 634
EURCADrfd 366
AUDNZDrfd 52
CHFJPYrfd 105
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +209.75 CNY
Worst trade: -583 CNY
Maximum consecutive wins: 58
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 137.50 CNY
Maximal consecutive loss: -296.07 CNY

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.17 22:57
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.10 07:16
No swaps are charged
2025.10.10 07:16
No swaps are charged
2025.08.15 16:15
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.13 12:18
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.10 14:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.21 09:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.21 09:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Exploid28
30 USD per month
47%
0
0
USD
68K
CNY
28
0%
514
93%
100%
6.47
26.68
CNY
20%
1:40
Copy

