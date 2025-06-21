- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
514
Profit Trades:
479 (93.19%)
Loss Trades:
35 (6.81%)
Best trade:
209.75 CNY
Worst trade:
-583.14 CNY
Gross Profit:
16 217.35 CNY (182 669 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 502.87 CNY (5 013 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
75 (1 137.50 CNY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 086.97 CNY (58)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.68
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
46.37%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
20.23
Long Trades:
81 (15.76%)
Short Trades:
433 (84.24%)
Profit Factor:
6.48
Expected Payoff:
26.68 CNY
Average Profit:
33.86 CNY
Average Loss:
-71.51 CNY
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-296.07 CNY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-583.14 CNY (1)
Monthly growth:
5.77%
Annual Forecast:
70.04%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 CNY
Maximal:
677.94 CNY (4.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.06% (677.94 CNY)
By Equity:
20.45% (13 812.64 CNY)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSDrfd
|181
|EURUSDrfd
|153
|USDJPYrfd
|54
|AUDJPYrfd
|39
|EURJPYrfd
|29
|#SPX
|26
|GBPJPYrfd
|17
|USDCADrfd
|5
|EURAUDrfd
|4
|EURCADrfd
|3
|AUDNZDrfd
|2
|CHFJPYrfd
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSDrfd
|715
|EURUSDrfd
|634
|USDJPYrfd
|313
|AUDJPYrfd
|199
|EURJPYrfd
|102
|#SPX
|127
|GBPJPYrfd
|40
|USDCADrfd
|21
|EURAUDrfd
|40
|EURCADrfd
|38
|AUDNZDrfd
|3
|CHFJPYrfd
|4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSDrfd
|32K
|EURUSDrfd
|30K
|USDJPYrfd
|14K
|AUDJPYrfd
|6.9K
|EURJPYrfd
|4.9K
|#SPX
|86K
|GBPJPYrfd
|2.1K
|USDCADrfd
|775
|EURAUDrfd
|634
|EURCADrfd
|366
|AUDNZDrfd
|52
|CHFJPYrfd
|105
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +209.75 CNY
Worst trade: -583 CNY
Maximum consecutive wins: 58
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 137.50 CNY
Maximal consecutive loss: -296.07 CNY
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews
