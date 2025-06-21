SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / SMARTA
Bogdan-claudiu Chiru

SMARTA

Bogdan-claudiu Chiru
0 reviews
Reliability
29 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 10%
EarnBroker-Sharp ECN
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
512
Profit Trades:
337 (65.82%)
Loss Trades:
175 (34.18%)
Best trade:
252.94 EUR
Worst trade:
-98.17 EUR
Gross Profit:
2 853.69 EUR (90 756 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 635.73 EUR (45 044 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (13.65 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
299.48 EUR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
25.80%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
3.64
Long Trades:
322 (62.89%)
Short Trades:
190 (37.11%)
Profit Factor:
1.74
Expected Payoff:
2.38 EUR
Average Profit:
8.47 EUR
Average Loss:
-9.35 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-240.34 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-334.34 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
1.76%
Annual Forecast:
21.40%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.64 EUR
Maximal:
334.50 EUR (4.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.57% (335.70 EUR)
By Equity:
5.83% (414.10 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD.cfd 434
AUDCHF.cfd 72
USTech.cfd 4
DAX.cfd 1
NIKKEI.cfd 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD.cfd 256
AUDCHF.cfd 630
USTech.cfd 220
DAX.cfd 141
NIKKEI.cfd 144
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD.cfd 33K
AUDCHF.cfd 4.9K
USTech.cfd 4.1K
DAX.cfd 3.1K
NIKKEI.cfd 937
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +252.94 EUR
Worst trade: -98 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +13.65 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -240.34 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EarnBroker-Sharp ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Get ready to earn 2-3%/month with the power of the EA
No reviews
2025.08.21 13:19
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.07 06:23
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.01 12:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.14 02:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.11 00:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.30 07:34
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.21 05:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.21 05:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SMARTA
30 USD per month
10%
0
0
USD
20K
EUR
29
91%
512
65%
100%
1.74
2.38
EUR
6%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.