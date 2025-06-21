- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
512
Profit Trades:
337 (65.82%)
Loss Trades:
175 (34.18%)
Best trade:
252.94 EUR
Worst trade:
-98.17 EUR
Gross Profit:
2 853.69 EUR (90 756 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 635.73 EUR (45 044 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (13.65 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
299.48 EUR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
25.80%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
3.64
Long Trades:
322 (62.89%)
Short Trades:
190 (37.11%)
Profit Factor:
1.74
Expected Payoff:
2.38 EUR
Average Profit:
8.47 EUR
Average Loss:
-9.35 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-240.34 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-334.34 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
1.76%
Annual Forecast:
21.40%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.64 EUR
Maximal:
334.50 EUR (4.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.57% (335.70 EUR)
By Equity:
5.83% (414.10 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD.cfd
|434
|AUDCHF.cfd
|72
|USTech.cfd
|4
|DAX.cfd
|1
|NIKKEI.cfd
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD.cfd
|256
|AUDCHF.cfd
|630
|USTech.cfd
|220
|DAX.cfd
|141
|NIKKEI.cfd
|144
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD.cfd
|33K
|AUDCHF.cfd
|4.9K
|USTech.cfd
|4.1K
|DAX.cfd
|3.1K
|NIKKEI.cfd
|937
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +252.94 EUR
Worst trade: -98 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +13.65 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -240.34 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EarnBroker-Sharp ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Get ready to earn 2-3%/month with the power of the EA
No reviews
