Bayu Hasan Nurrohman

Bayuhasann

Bayu Hasan Nurrohman
0 reviews
Reliability
32 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 85%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
328
Profit Trades:
144 (43.90%)
Loss Trades:
184 (56.10%)
Best trade:
498.00 USD
Worst trade:
-515.15 USD
Gross Profit:
37 700.36 USD (534 036 pips)
Gross Loss:
-31 593.04 USD (394 461 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (2 821.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 821.92 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
83.48%
Max deposit load:
16.34%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.17
Long Trades:
229 (69.82%)
Short Trades:
99 (30.18%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
18.62 USD
Average Profit:
261.81 USD
Average Loss:
-171.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-3 079.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 079.51 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
8.22%
Annual Forecast:
99.75%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 409.18 USD
Maximal:
5 213.06 USD (59.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
50.87% (5 213.06 USD)
By Equity:
12.71% (881.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 300
EURJPY 6
USDJPY 6
GBPJPY 5
CHFJPY 4
AUDJPY 3
CADJPY 2
NZDJPY 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 5.3K
EURJPY 533
USDJPY 44
GBPJPY -65
CHFJPY -72
AUDJPY 99
CADJPY -5
NZDJPY 249
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 131K
EURJPY 4.8K
USDJPY 527
GBPJPY -75
CHFJPY 0
AUDJPY 1K
CADJPY 0
NZDJPY 2K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +498.00 USD
Worst trade: -515 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 821.92 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 079.51 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 2
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
282 more...
Traders gold only simple profitable
No reviews
2025.11.05 02:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.16 17:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 07:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.79% of days out of 126 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.18 07:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.08 13:22
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.89% of days out of 112 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.29 16:21
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.17 22:59
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.03 12:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.29 22:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.38% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.20 14:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.20 06:09
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.13% of days out of 32 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.18 18:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
