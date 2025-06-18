- Growth
Trades:
328
Profit Trades:
144 (43.90%)
Loss Trades:
184 (56.10%)
Best trade:
498.00 USD
Worst trade:
-515.15 USD
Gross Profit:
37 700.36 USD (534 036 pips)
Gross Loss:
-31 593.04 USD (394 461 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (2 821.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 821.92 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
83.48%
Max deposit load:
16.34%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.17
Long Trades:
229 (69.82%)
Short Trades:
99 (30.18%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
18.62 USD
Average Profit:
261.81 USD
Average Loss:
-171.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-3 079.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 079.51 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
8.22%
Annual Forecast:
99.75%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 409.18 USD
Maximal:
5 213.06 USD (59.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
50.87% (5 213.06 USD)
By Equity:
12.71% (881.60 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|300
|EURJPY
|6
|USDJPY
|6
|GBPJPY
|5
|CHFJPY
|4
|AUDJPY
|3
|CADJPY
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|5.3K
|EURJPY
|533
|USDJPY
|44
|GBPJPY
|-65
|CHFJPY
|-72
|AUDJPY
|99
|CADJPY
|-5
|NZDJPY
|249
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|131K
|EURJPY
|4.8K
|USDJPY
|527
|GBPJPY
|-75
|CHFJPY
|0
|AUDJPY
|1K
|CADJPY
|0
|NZDJPY
|2K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
Best trade: +498.00 USD
Worst trade: -515 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 821.92 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 079.51 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
Traders gold only simple profitable
