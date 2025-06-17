SignalsSections
Maxgrowthid P1
Dhimaz Adityanegara

Maxgrowthid P1

Dhimaz Adityanegara
0 reviews
Reliability
33 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 363%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
707
Profit Trades:
369 (52.19%)
Loss Trades:
338 (47.81%)
Best trade:
498.00 USD
Worst trade:
-512.75 USD
Gross Profit:
96 732.14 USD (1 416 634 pips)
Gross Loss:
-77 020.22 USD (991 056 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (3 638.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 129.65 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
90.94%
Max deposit load:
12.98%
Latest trade:
46 minutes ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.48
Long Trades:
472 (66.76%)
Short Trades:
235 (33.24%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
27.88 USD
Average Profit:
262.15 USD
Average Loss:
-227.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-5 661.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 661.19 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
-9.64%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
13 342.52 USD (43.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.25% (13 342.52 USD)
By Equity:
9.26% (1 007.51 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 698
USDJPY 2
AUDJPY 2
GBPJPY 1
CADJPY 1
CHFJPY 1
EURJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 20K
USDJPY -4
AUDJPY -6
GBPJPY -35
CADJPY 32
CHFJPY -36
EURJPY 31
NZDJPY 32
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 425K
USDJPY 1
AUDJPY 0
GBPJPY -1K
CADJPY 1K
CHFJPY -1K
EURJPY 1K
NZDJPY 1K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +498.00 USD
Worst trade: -513 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 638.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 661.19 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 2
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
282 more...
reach us on @maxgrowth.id 

No reviews
2025.12.02 11:03
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.78% of days out of 209 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 15:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.24 20:21
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 201 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 17:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 10:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.10 07:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 07:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.03 23:30
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 4.97% of days out of 181 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.17 14:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.16 17:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.01 04:04
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 05:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 03:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 17:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.11 10:36
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 96 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.07 07:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.01 13:51
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 86 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.30 15:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.28 06:24
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.21 15:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Maxgrowthid P1
100 USD per month
363%
0
0
USD
20K
USD
33
0%
707
52%
91%
1.25
27.88
USD
49%
1:50
Copy

