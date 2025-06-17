- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
707
Profit Trades:
369 (52.19%)
Loss Trades:
338 (47.81%)
Best trade:
498.00 USD
Worst trade:
-512.75 USD
Gross Profit:
96 732.14 USD (1 416 634 pips)
Gross Loss:
-77 020.22 USD (991 056 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (3 638.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 129.65 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
90.94%
Max deposit load:
12.98%
Latest trade:
46 minutes ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.48
Long Trades:
472 (66.76%)
Short Trades:
235 (33.24%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
27.88 USD
Average Profit:
262.15 USD
Average Loss:
-227.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-5 661.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 661.19 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
-9.64%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
13 342.52 USD (43.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.25% (13 342.52 USD)
By Equity:
9.26% (1 007.51 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|698
|USDJPY
|2
|AUDJPY
|2
|GBPJPY
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|20K
|USDJPY
|-4
|AUDJPY
|-6
|GBPJPY
|-35
|CADJPY
|32
|CHFJPY
|-36
|EURJPY
|31
|NZDJPY
|32
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|425K
|USDJPY
|1
|AUDJPY
|0
|GBPJPY
|-1K
|CADJPY
|1K
|CHFJPY
|-1K
|EURJPY
|1K
|NZDJPY
|1K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +498.00 USD
Worst trade: -513 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 638.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 661.19 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
reach us on @maxgrowth.id
xxx
xxx
xxx
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
363%
0
0
USD
USD
20K
USD
USD
33
0%
707
52%
91%
1.25
27.88
USD
USD
49%
1:50