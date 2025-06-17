- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 353
Profit Trades:
633 (46.78%)
Loss Trades:
720 (53.22%)
Best trade:
5 877.16 USD
Worst trade:
-9 422.00 USD
Gross Profit:
333 605.39 USD (2 065 286 pips)
Gross Loss:
-221 205.31 USD (1 478 030 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (35 222.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
35 222.18 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
93.97%
Max deposit load:
30.90%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
54
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.92
Long Trades:
934 (69.03%)
Short Trades:
419 (30.97%)
Profit Factor:
1.51
Expected Payoff:
83.07 USD
Average Profit:
527.02 USD
Average Loss:
-307.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-15 368.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-15 368.32 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
28.15%
Annual Forecast:
341.50%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 512.00 USD
Maximal:
28 698.77 USD (27.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
54.07% (10 233.18 USD)
By Equity:
41.81% (18 572.34 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1329
|NQ100.R
|13
|CHFJPY
|6
|GBPJPY
|2
|USDJPY
|1
|SP500.R
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|117K
|NQ100.R
|-2.6K
|CHFJPY
|-977
|GBPJPY
|-370
|USDJPY
|165
|SP500.R
|-318
|GBPUSD
|-4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|657K
|NQ100.R
|-59K
|CHFJPY
|-5.2K
|GBPJPY
|-1K
|USDJPY
|1.3K
|SP500.R
|-5.2K
|GBPUSD
|50
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5 877.16 USD
Worst trade: -9 422 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +35 222.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15 368.32 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
join me for profits :)
No reviews
