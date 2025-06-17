SignalsSections
Dwi Budiyanto Darmadji

Gold Digger

Dwi Budiyanto Darmadji
0 reviews
Reliability
35 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 1 139%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 353
Profit Trades:
633 (46.78%)
Loss Trades:
720 (53.22%)
Best trade:
5 877.16 USD
Worst trade:
-9 422.00 USD
Gross Profit:
333 605.39 USD (2 065 286 pips)
Gross Loss:
-221 205.31 USD (1 478 030 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (35 222.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
35 222.18 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
93.97%
Max deposit load:
30.90%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
54
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.92
Long Trades:
934 (69.03%)
Short Trades:
419 (30.97%)
Profit Factor:
1.51
Expected Payoff:
83.07 USD
Average Profit:
527.02 USD
Average Loss:
-307.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-15 368.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-15 368.32 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
28.15%
Annual Forecast:
341.50%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 512.00 USD
Maximal:
28 698.77 USD (27.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
54.07% (10 233.18 USD)
By Equity:
41.81% (18 572.34 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1329
NQ100.R 13
CHFJPY 6
GBPJPY 2
USDJPY 1
SP500.R 1
GBPUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 117K
NQ100.R -2.6K
CHFJPY -977
GBPJPY -370
USDJPY 165
SP500.R -318
GBPUSD -4
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 657K
NQ100.R -59K
CHFJPY -5.2K
GBPJPY -1K
USDJPY 1.3K
SP500.R -5.2K
GBPUSD 50
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5 877.16 USD
Worst trade: -9 422 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +35 222.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15 368.32 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 3
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 10
InstaForex-Contest.com
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
287 more...
join me for profits :)
No reviews
2025.12.26 02:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 00:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 16:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.21 17:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 10:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 08:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 04:47
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.07 20:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 13:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 12:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 20:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 07:31
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.63% of days out of 216 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 16:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 15:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.24 20:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 01:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 15:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 12:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 11:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.28 16:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.