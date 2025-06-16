SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / To Be Or Not To Be
Andy Widjaja

To Be Or Not To Be

Andy Widjaja
0 reviews
Reliability
31 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 115%
FBS-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
422
Profit Trades:
381 (90.28%)
Loss Trades:
41 (9.72%)
Best trade:
10.25 USD
Worst trade:
-68.56 USD
Gross Profit:
564.08 USD (994 442 pips)
Gross Loss:
-295.62 USD (28 271 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (68.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
68.83 USD (35)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.33
Trading activity:
85.31%
Max deposit load:
11.31%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.94
Long Trades:
172 (40.76%)
Short Trades:
250 (59.24%)
Profit Factor:
1.91
Expected Payoff:
0.64 USD
Average Profit:
1.48 USD
Average Loss:
-7.21 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-0.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-68.56 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
8.44%
Annual Forecast:
102.41%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
286.69 USD (54.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
40.60% (286.69 USD)
By Equity:
47.50% (333.58 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 408
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 543
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 52K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +10.25 USD
Worst trade: -69 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 35
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +68.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.35 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

LandFX-Live
0.00 × 1
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 2
EGMSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 9
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
0.00 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 2
AdmiralsSC-Live
0.00 × 2
Kudotrade-Live
0.00 × 6
DerivMT-Server
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
InfinoxLimited-MT5Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
FXView-Live
0.00 × 1
BullWaves-LIVE
0.00 × 1
FreshForex-MT5
0.00 × 1
SUSHIGlobalInvesting-Live
0.00 × 1
Garnet-Server
0.00 × 1
MilliniumFortune-Live
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 1
TengriSecurities-Server
0.00 × 1
Thinkvate-Live
0.00 × 4
235 more...
Signal Berdasarkan Entry Time Frame D1, H1 dan M15, Indikator Dasar Bolinger Band, RSI dan Awesome Ocillator, Lot dimulai 0,01 - max 0,1, Deposit Yang disarankan 500 -  unlimited, Mata Uang untuk sekarang hanya Pair GBP/USD, kemungkinan akan berkembang seiring waktu berjalan... silahkan mencoba copy trade nya ... Happy Trade and Invest ...
No reviews
2025.12.17 11:45
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.19 00:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.31 02:38
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.31 01:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 12:47
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 12:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 07:53
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 04:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 02:41
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 01:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 06:01
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 04:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 03:48
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.04 13:56
No swaps are charged
2025.09.04 13:56
No swaps are charged
2025.08.29 14:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.01 10:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 09:35
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 17:04
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.30 06:54
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
