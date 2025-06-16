- Growth
Trades:
422
Profit Trades:
381 (90.28%)
Loss Trades:
41 (9.72%)
Best trade:
10.25 USD
Worst trade:
-68.56 USD
Gross Profit:
564.08 USD (994 442 pips)
Gross Loss:
-295.62 USD (28 271 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (68.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
68.83 USD (35)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.33
Trading activity:
85.31%
Max deposit load:
11.31%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.94
Long Trades:
172 (40.76%)
Short Trades:
250 (59.24%)
Profit Factor:
1.91
Expected Payoff:
0.64 USD
Average Profit:
1.48 USD
Average Loss:
-7.21 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-0.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-68.56 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
8.44%
Annual Forecast:
102.41%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
286.69 USD (54.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
40.60% (286.69 USD)
By Equity:
47.50% (333.58 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|408
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|543
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|52K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Best trade: +10.25 USD
Worst trade: -69 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 35
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +68.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.35 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
LandFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
EGMSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 9
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
AdmiralsSC-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Kudotrade-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
DerivMT-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InfinoxLimited-MT5Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
FXView-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BullWaves-LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
FreshForex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
SUSHIGlobalInvesting-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Garnet-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MilliniumFortune-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 1
|
TengriSecurities-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Thinkvate-Live
|0.00 × 4
Signal Berdasarkan Entry Time Frame D1, H1 dan M15, Indikator Dasar Bolinger Band, RSI dan Awesome Ocillator, Lot dimulai 0,01 - max 0,1, Deposit Yang disarankan 500 - unlimited, Mata Uang untuk sekarang hanya Pair GBP/USD, kemungkinan akan berkembang seiring waktu berjalan... silahkan mencoba copy trade nya ... Happy Trade and Invest ...
