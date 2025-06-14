SignalsSections
Vu Hong Cong

Sohiltran

Vu Hong Cong
0 reviews
75 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 -51%
Exness-MT5Real17
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
403
Profit Trades:
143 (35.48%)
Loss Trades:
260 (64.52%)
Best trade:
149.36 USD
Worst trade:
-43.22 USD
Gross Profit:
2 665.90 USD (11 341 720 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 751.44 USD (7 774 524 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (143.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
207.63 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
46.49%
Max deposit load:
11.10%
Latest trade:
24 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.55
Long Trades:
264 (65.51%)
Short Trades:
139 (34.49%)
Profit Factor:
1.52
Expected Payoff:
2.27 USD
Average Profit:
18.64 USD
Average Loss:
-6.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-49.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-134.32 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-13.90%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
200.91 USD (19.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
98.59% (73.44 USD)
By Equity:
18.64% (39.41 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
ETHUSDm 203
BTCUSDm 150
XAUUSDm 36
USDJPYm 12
USDCADm 1
USOILm 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
ETHUSDm 357
BTCUSDm 310
XAUUSDm 251
USDJPYm -15
USDCADm 9
USOILm 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
ETHUSDm 129K
BTCUSDm 3.2M
XAUUSDm 254K
USDJPYm -1.8K
USDCADm 126
USOILm 187
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +149.36 USD
Worst trade: -43 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +143.21 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -49.58 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.17 15:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 07:57
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.04 21:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 20:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 11:43
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.28 11:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 05:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.12 12:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.10 19:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.18 05:24
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.16 12:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.15 01:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.05 07:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.03 07:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.29 16:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.13 09:18
No swaps are charged
2025.08.13 09:18
No swaps are charged
2025.08.10 00:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.19 16:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
