Trades:
730
Profit Trades:
348 (47.67%)
Loss Trades:
382 (52.33%)
Best trade:
700.28 USD
Worst trade:
-717.86 USD
Gross Profit:
112 599.54 USD (1 196 611 pips)
Gross Loss:
-95 764.40 USD (877 995 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (3 719.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 339.75 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
94.54%
Max deposit load:
17.71%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.91
Long Trades:
483 (66.16%)
Short Trades:
247 (33.84%)
Profit Factor:
1.18
Expected Payoff:
23.06 USD
Average Profit:
323.56 USD
Average Loss:
-250.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-7 209.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 209.51 USD (22)
Monthly growth:
-18.77%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 294.88 USD
Maximal:
18 501.87 USD (54.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
44.96% (18 501.87 USD)
By Equity:
8.08% (1 284.52 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|563
|USDJPY
|43
|GBPJPY
|27
|EURJPY
|18
|CADJPY
|15
|GBPUSD
|14
|USDCHF
|8
|CHFJPY
|7
|AUDJPY
|7
|NZDUSD
|7
|USDCAD
|7
|EURUSD
|5
|NZDJPY
|5
|AUDUSD
|2
|EURNZD
|2
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|16K
|USDJPY
|109
|GBPJPY
|-151
|EURJPY
|677
|CADJPY
|-62
|GBPUSD
|-24
|USDCHF
|-352
|CHFJPY
|142
|AUDJPY
|74
|NZDUSD
|8
|USDCAD
|35
|EURUSD
|-69
|NZDJPY
|286
|AUDUSD
|-8
|EURNZD
|-79
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|300K
|USDJPY
|2.7K
|GBPJPY
|-1K
|EURJPY
|9.8K
|CADJPY
|1.1K
|GBPUSD
|955
|USDCHF
|-1.7K
|CHFJPY
|2K
|AUDJPY
|1.4K
|NZDUSD
|201
|USDCAD
|1K
|EURUSD
|-500
|NZDJPY
|3.5K
|AUDUSD
|200
|EURNZD
|-1K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
3TGFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
Larson-Demo
|0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 2
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
QTrade-Classic Server
|0.00 × 1
Always use stoploss and take profit
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
246%
0
0
USD
USD
16K
USD
USD
30
0%
730
47%
95%
1.17
23.06
USD
USD
45%
1:50