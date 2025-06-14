SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / DisciplineTrader
Fendi Pramono

DisciplineTrader

Fendi Pramono
0 reviews
Reliability
30 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 246%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
730
Profit Trades:
348 (47.67%)
Loss Trades:
382 (52.33%)
Best trade:
700.28 USD
Worst trade:
-717.86 USD
Gross Profit:
112 599.54 USD (1 196 611 pips)
Gross Loss:
-95 764.40 USD (877 995 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (3 719.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 339.75 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
94.54%
Max deposit load:
17.71%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.91
Long Trades:
483 (66.16%)
Short Trades:
247 (33.84%)
Profit Factor:
1.18
Expected Payoff:
23.06 USD
Average Profit:
323.56 USD
Average Loss:
-250.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-7 209.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 209.51 USD (22)
Monthly growth:
-18.77%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 294.88 USD
Maximal:
18 501.87 USD (54.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
44.96% (18 501.87 USD)
By Equity:
8.08% (1 284.52 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 563
USDJPY 43
GBPJPY 27
EURJPY 18
CADJPY 15
GBPUSD 14
USDCHF 8
CHFJPY 7
AUDJPY 7
NZDUSD 7
USDCAD 7
EURUSD 5
NZDJPY 5
AUDUSD 2
EURNZD 2
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 16K
USDJPY 109
GBPJPY -151
EURJPY 677
CADJPY -62
GBPUSD -24
USDCHF -352
CHFJPY 142
AUDJPY 74
NZDUSD 8
USDCAD 35
EURUSD -69
NZDJPY 286
AUDUSD -8
EURNZD -79
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 300K
USDJPY 2.7K
GBPJPY -1K
EURJPY 9.8K
CADJPY 1.1K
GBPUSD 955
USDCHF -1.7K
CHFJPY 2K
AUDJPY 1.4K
NZDUSD 201
USDCAD 1K
EURUSD -500
NZDJPY 3.5K
AUDUSD 200
EURNZD -1K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +700.28 USD
Worst trade: -718 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 22
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 719.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7 209.51 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
3TGFX-Main
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Larson-Demo
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
322 more...
Always use stoploss and take profit
No reviews
2025.12.01 15:36
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 183 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 18:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 14:51
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 172 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.18 13:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 04:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.10 03:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 17:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 08:17
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.43% of days out of 158 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.21 15:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.15 06:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.14 05:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.14 05:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.25 13:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 07:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.11 04:20
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.31 12:57
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 60 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.31 03:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.16 06:36
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.44% of days out of 45 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.11 16:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.11 14:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.