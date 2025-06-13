- Growth
Trades:
132
Profit Trades:
108 (81.81%)
Loss Trades:
24 (18.18%)
Best trade:
19.68 USD
Worst trade:
-10.82 USD
Gross Profit:
166.88 USD (13 864 pips)
Gross Loss:
-107.80 USD (9 459 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (25.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
25.53 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
0.54%
Max deposit load:
1.60%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
4 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.47
Long Trades:
76 (57.58%)
Short Trades:
56 (42.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.55
Expected Payoff:
0.45 USD
Average Profit:
1.55 USD
Average Loss:
-4.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-3.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-11.50 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-1.61%
Annual Forecast:
-19.56%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
23.91 USD (4.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.14% (23.91 USD)
By Equity:
1.68% (8.42 USD)
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|3.33 × 12
|
FBS-Real-3
|4.20 × 20
|
RoboForex-ProCent-4
|4.60 × 147
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|5.00 × 2
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
Exness-Real16
|10.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.99 × 75
