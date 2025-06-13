SignalsSections
Satria Adji Prakoso

CalibreFX Sniper

Satria Adji Prakoso
0 reviews
Reliability
28 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 12%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
132
Profit Trades:
108 (81.81%)
Loss Trades:
24 (18.18%)
Best trade:
19.68 USD
Worst trade:
-10.82 USD
Gross Profit:
166.88 USD (13 864 pips)
Gross Loss:
-107.80 USD (9 459 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (25.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
25.53 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
0.54%
Max deposit load:
1.60%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
4 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.47
Long Trades:
76 (57.58%)
Short Trades:
56 (42.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.55
Expected Payoff:
0.45 USD
Average Profit:
1.55 USD
Average Loss:
-4.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-3.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-11.50 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-1.61%
Annual Forecast:
-19.56%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
23.91 USD (4.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.14% (23.91 USD)
By Equity:
1.68% (8.42 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 131
USDJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 59
USDJPY 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 4.4K
USDJPY -15
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +19.68 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.60 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 16
3.33 × 12
FBS-Real-3
4.20 × 20
RoboForex-ProCent-4
4.60 × 147
VantageInternational-Live 12
5.00 × 2
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
Exness-Real16
10.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
24.99 × 75
2025.11.24 15:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.20 14:33
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.20 14:55
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.09.18 15:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.18 14:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.12 15:05
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 92 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.12 13:53
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 92 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.12 02:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.12 01:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.22 16:50
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.11 15:16
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 60 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.11 14:16
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 60 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.28 14:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.18 20:57
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.18 19:57
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.14 15:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.14 14:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.11 15:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.11 14:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.08 15:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
