SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / VARA SIGNAL
Doni Eka Prasetya

VARA SIGNAL

Doni Eka Prasetya
0 reviews
Reliability
75 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 106%
ValburyAsiaFutures-Real
1:400
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 484
Profit Trades:
827 (55.72%)
Loss Trades:
657 (44.27%)
Best trade:
989.90 USD
Worst trade:
-3 351.00 USD
Gross Profit:
89 939.01 USD (817 896 pips)
Gross Loss:
-79 492.29 USD (698 599 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (4 871.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 871.57 USD (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.07%
Latest trade:
23 minutes ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.02
Long Trades:
809 (54.51%)
Short Trades:
675 (45.49%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
7.04 USD
Average Profit:
108.75 USD
Average Loss:
-120.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-1 080.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 397.68 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
28.55%
Annual Forecast:
346.44%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 383.49 USD
Maximal:
5 173.63 USD (47.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
47.96% (5 173.63 USD)
By Equity:
7.14% (1 238.69 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.fs1 308
EURUSD.fs1 213
GBPUSD.fs1 199
USDJPY.fs1 167
USDCHF.fs1 152
USDCAD.fs1 139
AUDUSD.fs1 132
CLR 99
NZDUSD.fs1 51
XAGUSD.fs1 23
HAS-OCT 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.fs1 10K
EURUSD.fs1 1.4K
GBPUSD.fs1 600
USDJPY.fs1 263
USDCHF.fs1 -381
USDCAD.fs1 241
AUDUSD.fs1 6
CLR -1.4K
NZDUSD.fs1 7
XAGUSD.fs1 2.7K
HAS-OCT -3.4K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.fs1 105K
EURUSD.fs1 9.9K
GBPUSD.fs1 4.3K
USDJPY.fs1 4.2K
USDCHF.fs1 -3K
USDCAD.fs1 -926
AUDUSD.fs1 -3.5K
CLR -1.5K
NZDUSD.fs1 116
XAGUSD.fs1 5.4K
HAS-OCT -670
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +989.90 USD
Worst trade: -3 351 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 27
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 871.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 080.63 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ValburyAsiaFutures-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.29 05:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 00:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.24 17:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 14:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.19 09:23
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.18 08:10
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.02 12:09
No swaps are charged
2025.11.02 12:09
No swaps are charged
2025.10.16 05:57
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.09 11:21
No swaps are charged
2025.09.09 11:21
No swaps are charged
2025.09.01 09:46
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.28 11:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.28 11:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.27 04:00
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.22 10:42
No swaps are charged
2025.08.22 10:42
No swaps are charged
2025.08.11 06:28
No swaps are charged on the signal account
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
VARA SIGNAL
30 USD per month
106%
0
0
USD
20K
USD
75
0%
1 484
55%
100%
1.13
7.04
USD
48%
1:400
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.