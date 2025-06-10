SignalsSections
EBM3181986

0 reviews
Reliability
36 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 13%
VantageInternational-Live 5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 142
Profit Trades:
868 (76.00%)
Loss Trades:
274 (23.99%)
Best trade:
44.62 USD
Worst trade:
-23.85 USD
Gross Profit:
1 106.71 USD (62 409 pips)
Gross Loss:
-674.96 USD (59 610 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (13.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
50.24 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
90.37%
Max deposit load:
1.93%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
32
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
9.51
Long Trades:
218 (19.09%)
Short Trades:
924 (80.91%)
Profit Factor:
1.64
Expected Payoff:
0.38 USD
Average Profit:
1.28 USD
Average Loss:
-2.46 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-45.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-45.40 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
1.08%
Annual Forecast:
13.14%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
45.40 USD (1.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.34% (45.40 USD)
By Equity:
11.73% (410.43 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 1142
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 432
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 2.8K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 44
VantageInternational-Live 22
0.20 × 5
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.21 × 58
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.95 × 19
VantageInternational-Live 18
1.02 × 48
VantageInternational-Live 8
1.09 × 110
VantageInternational-Live 2
1.49 × 57
VantageInternational-Live 11
2.71 × 63
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
4.17 × 6
No reviews
2025.12.08 14:36
