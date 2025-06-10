- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 142
Profit Trades:
868 (76.00%)
Loss Trades:
274 (23.99%)
Best trade:
44.62 USD
Worst trade:
-23.85 USD
Gross Profit:
1 106.71 USD (62 409 pips)
Gross Loss:
-674.96 USD (59 610 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (13.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
50.24 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
90.37%
Max deposit load:
1.93%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
32
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
9.51
Long Trades:
218 (19.09%)
Short Trades:
924 (80.91%)
Profit Factor:
1.64
Expected Payoff:
0.38 USD
Average Profit:
1.28 USD
Average Loss:
-2.46 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-45.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-45.40 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
1.08%
Annual Forecast:
13.14%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
45.40 USD (1.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.34% (45.40 USD)
By Equity:
11.73% (410.43 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|1142
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|432
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|2.8K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +44.62 USD
Worst trade: -24 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +13.24 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -45.40 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 44
|
VantageInternational-Live 22
|0.20 × 5
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.21 × 58
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.95 × 19
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|1.02 × 48
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|1.09 × 110
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|1.49 × 57
|
VantageInternational-Live 11
|2.71 × 63
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|4.17 × 6
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
13%
0
0
USD
USD
3.8K
USD
USD
36
100%
1 142
76%
90%
1.63
0.38
USD
USD
12%
1:500