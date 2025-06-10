- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 516
Profit Trades:
2 003 (79.61%)
Loss Trades:
513 (20.39%)
Best trade:
153.30 USD
Worst trade:
-98.24 USD
Gross Profit:
4 422.97 USD (152 242 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 968.19 USD (144 506 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
37 (43.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
153.30 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.31%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
9.82
Long Trades:
1 143 (45.43%)
Short Trades:
1 373 (54.57%)
Profit Factor:
1.49
Expected Payoff:
0.58 USD
Average Profit:
2.21 USD
Average Loss:
-5.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-37.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-132.90 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
1.27%
Annual Forecast:
15.42%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
148.09 USD (2.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.21% (147.35 USD)
By Equity:
23.92% (1 682.59 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|1539
|EURUSD
|977
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|598
|EURUSD
|857
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|-11K
|EURUSD
|18K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +153.30 USD
Worst trade: -98 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +43.35 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -37.41 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 44
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.41 × 146
|
VantageInternational-Live 22
|0.44 × 9
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.82 × 56
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.92 × 212
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.96 × 91
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|1.17 × 96
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|1.92 × 13
|
VantageInternational-Live 11
|2.45 × 101
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|3.43 × 7
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|11.00 × 2
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
24%
0
0
USD
USD
7.5K
USD
USD
34
100%
2 516
79%
100%
1.49
0.58
USD
USD
24%
1:500