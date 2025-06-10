SignalsSections
Marcella Cristiane Vasconcelos Maia

DR7323935

Marcella Cristiane Vasconcelos Maia
0 reviews
Reliability
34 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 24%
VantageInternational-Live 5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 516
Profit Trades:
2 003 (79.61%)
Loss Trades:
513 (20.39%)
Best trade:
153.30 USD
Worst trade:
-98.24 USD
Gross Profit:
4 422.97 USD (152 242 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 968.19 USD (144 506 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
37 (43.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
153.30 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.31%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
9.82
Long Trades:
1 143 (45.43%)
Short Trades:
1 373 (54.57%)
Profit Factor:
1.49
Expected Payoff:
0.58 USD
Average Profit:
2.21 USD
Average Loss:
-5.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-37.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-132.90 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
1.27%
Annual Forecast:
15.42%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
148.09 USD (2.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.21% (147.35 USD)
By Equity:
23.92% (1 682.59 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 1539
EURUSD 977
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 598
EURUSD 857
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD -11K
EURUSD 18K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +153.30 USD
Worst trade: -98 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +43.35 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -37.41 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 44
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.41 × 146
VantageInternational-Live 22
0.44 × 9
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.82 × 56
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.92 × 212
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.96 × 91
VantageInternational-Live 2
1.17 × 96
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
1.92 × 13
VantageInternational-Live 11
2.45 × 101
LiteFinance-ECN.com
3.43 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 9
11.00 × 2
No reviews
2025.08.05 15:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.28 17:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.21 16:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.17 12:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.15 23:24
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.30 03:48
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.25 07:04
No swaps are charged
2025.06.25 07:04
No swaps are charged
2025.06.23 17:55
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.10 15:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
