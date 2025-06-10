SignalsSections
Mauro Sousa Nunes

Amazonfund21

Mauro Sousa Nunes
0 reviews
Reliability
96 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 3000 USD per month
growth since 2024 140%
Tickmill-Live05
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 848
Profit Trades:
1 822 (63.97%)
Loss Trades:
1 026 (36.03%)
Best trade:
60.78 USD
Worst trade:
-85.00 USD
Gross Profit:
5 949.64 USD (757 373 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 896.27 USD (573 235 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
37 (1 023.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 023.31 USD (37)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
25.64%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
95
Avg holding time:
9 days
Recovery Factor:
0.54
Long Trades:
1 404 (49.30%)
Short Trades:
1 444 (50.70%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
0.37 USD
Average Profit:
3.27 USD
Average Loss:
-4.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
30 (-1 587.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 587.33 USD (30)
Monthly growth:
14.88%
Annual Forecast:
180.57%
Algo trading:
86%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
20.35 USD
Maximal:
1 948.96 USD (66.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
66.55% (1 948.96 USD)
By Equity:
25.48% (334.46 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURNZD 1076
USDJPY 722
EURUSD 550
GBPUSD 149
EURGBP 66
NZDJPY 56
USDCAD 45
GBPAUD 38
USDCHF 35
AUDCHF 30
GBPCAD 23
AUDCAD 19
NZDUSD 19
AUDNZD 15
AUDUSD 5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURNZD 219
USDJPY 201
EURUSD 149
GBPUSD 453
EURGBP 234
NZDJPY 164
USDCAD -356
GBPAUD -450
USDCHF 81
AUDCHF 71
GBPCAD 93
AUDCAD 78
NZDUSD 68
AUDNZD 29
AUDUSD 21
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURNZD 47K
USDJPY 44K
EURUSD 19K
GBPUSD 47K
EURGBP 37K
NZDJPY 25K
USDCAD -26K
GBPAUD -50K
USDCHF 7.5K
AUDCHF 6.8K
GBPCAD 14K
AUDCAD 11K
NZDUSD 5.4K
AUDNZD 4.6K
AUDUSD -2.6K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +60.78 USD
Worst trade: -85 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 37
Maximum consecutive losses: 30
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 023.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 587.33 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live05" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 4
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 2
OEXNLimited-Asia
0.00 × 1
LiteFinanceVC-Live-06
0.00 × 2
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 7
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE3
0.00 × 1
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 2
DooFintech-Live 5
0.26 × 19
MEXAtlantic-Real-2
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live24
0.34 × 71
ICMarkets-Live20
0.34 × 169
PurpleTradingSC-02Demo
0.42 × 12
Exness-Real17
0.42 × 33
TradeMaxGlobal-Live2
0.45 × 11
ICMarkets-Live11
0.47 × 15
Pepperstone-Edge03
0.50 × 2
FirstPrudentialMarkets-Live
0.50 × 18
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
0.52 × 69
ICMarkets-Live02
0.56 × 217
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.59 × 884
Exness-Real14
0.59 × 211
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.63 × 273
395 more...
No reviews
2025.09.02 11:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.02 10:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.01 10:42
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.28 11:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.28 10:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.26 14:16
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.13 01:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.07 21:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.29 23:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.29 16:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.10 13:06
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.42% of days out of 474 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.10 13:06
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
