- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 848
Profit Trades:
1 822 (63.97%)
Loss Trades:
1 026 (36.03%)
Best trade:
60.78 USD
Worst trade:
-85.00 USD
Gross Profit:
5 949.64 USD (757 373 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 896.27 USD (573 235 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
37 (1 023.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 023.31 USD (37)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
25.64%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
95
Avg holding time:
9 days
Recovery Factor:
0.54
Long Trades:
1 404 (49.30%)
Short Trades:
1 444 (50.70%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
0.37 USD
Average Profit:
3.27 USD
Average Loss:
-4.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
30 (-1 587.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 587.33 USD (30)
Monthly growth:
14.88%
Annual Forecast:
180.57%
Algo trading:
86%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
20.35 USD
Maximal:
1 948.96 USD (66.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
66.55% (1 948.96 USD)
By Equity:
25.48% (334.46 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURNZD
|1076
|USDJPY
|722
|EURUSD
|550
|GBPUSD
|149
|EURGBP
|66
|NZDJPY
|56
|USDCAD
|45
|GBPAUD
|38
|USDCHF
|35
|AUDCHF
|30
|GBPCAD
|23
|AUDCAD
|19
|NZDUSD
|19
|AUDNZD
|15
|AUDUSD
|5
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURNZD
|219
|USDJPY
|201
|EURUSD
|149
|GBPUSD
|453
|EURGBP
|234
|NZDJPY
|164
|USDCAD
|-356
|GBPAUD
|-450
|USDCHF
|81
|AUDCHF
|71
|GBPCAD
|93
|AUDCAD
|78
|NZDUSD
|68
|AUDNZD
|29
|AUDUSD
|21
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURNZD
|47K
|USDJPY
|44K
|EURUSD
|19K
|GBPUSD
|47K
|EURGBP
|37K
|NZDJPY
|25K
|USDCAD
|-26K
|GBPAUD
|-50K
|USDCHF
|7.5K
|AUDCHF
|6.8K
|GBPCAD
|14K
|AUDCAD
|11K
|NZDUSD
|5.4K
|AUDNZD
|4.6K
|AUDUSD
|-2.6K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +60.78 USD
Worst trade: -85 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 37
Maximum consecutive losses: 30
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 023.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 587.33 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live05" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 4
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 2
|
OEXNLimited-Asia
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-06
|0.00 × 2
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE3
|0.00 × 1
|
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
|0.00 × 2
|
DooFintech-Live 5
|0.26 × 19
|
MEXAtlantic-Real-2
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.34 × 71
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.34 × 169
|
PurpleTradingSC-02Demo
|0.42 × 12
|
Exness-Real17
|0.42 × 33
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live2
|0.45 × 11
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.47 × 15
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.50 × 2
|
FirstPrudentialMarkets-Live
|0.50 × 18
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|0.52 × 69
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.56 × 217
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.59 × 884
|
Exness-Real14
|0.59 × 211
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.63 × 273
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
3000 USD per month
140%
0
0
USD
USD
1.3K
USD
USD
96
86%
2 848
63%
100%
1.21
0.37
USD
USD
67%
1:100