SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / MASCOTAPRO8 COTA
Ery Ersad Wahyu Djunaedi

MASCOTAPRO8 COTA

Ery Ersad Wahyu Djunaedi
0 reviews
Reliability
38 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2025 157%
XMGlobal-Real 8
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
399
Profit Trades:
261 (65.41%)
Loss Trades:
138 (34.59%)
Best trade:
38.48 USD
Worst trade:
-15.17 USD
Gross Profit:
788.71 USD (33 876 pips)
Gross Loss:
-445.88 USD (31 589 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (13.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
45.54 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
70.22%
Max deposit load:
25.50%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
7.84
Long Trades:
223 (55.89%)
Short Trades:
176 (44.11%)
Profit Factor:
1.77
Expected Payoff:
0.86 USD
Average Profit:
3.02 USD
Average Loss:
-3.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-43.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-43.75 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
12.04%
Annual Forecast:
146.11%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.90 USD
Maximal:
43.75 USD (11.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.59% (43.75 USD)
By Equity:
26.86% (125.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPCHF 89
AUDCAD 76
NZDCAD 71
USDCAD 68
NZDUSD 54
AUDNZD 41
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPCHF 108
AUDCAD 56
NZDCAD 48
USDCAD 50
NZDUSD 58
AUDNZD 22
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPCHF 48
AUDCAD 2.1K
NZDCAD -1.5K
USDCAD -469
NZDUSD 935
AUDNZD 1.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +38.48 USD
Worst trade: -15 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +13.29 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -43.75 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

EGlobal-Cent5
0.00 × 12
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.04 × 68
DooFintech-Live 5
0.05 × 22
XMGlobal-Real 18
0.47 × 78
XMGlobal-Real 26
0.50 × 6
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.60 × 48
XMGlobal-Real 9
1.04 × 23
XMGlobal-Real 8
1.60 × 43
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Follow trend method.

Combo betwen Expert Advisor and techinical analys system

No reviews
2025.06.30 15:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.29 00:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.17 12:03
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.16 23:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.16 13:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.16 13:13
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.16 13:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.10 06:07
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.10 06:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.10 06:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MASCOTAPRO8 COTA
35 USD per month
157%
0
0
USD
253
USD
38
100%
399
65%
70%
1.76
0.86
USD
27%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.