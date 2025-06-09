SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Mini Indice 4xc
Marcelo Ribeiro De Oliveira

Mini Indice 4xc

Marcelo Ribeiro De Oliveira
0 reviews
Reliability
29 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 150%
4xCube-MT5
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
508
Profit Trades:
393 (77.36%)
Loss Trades:
115 (22.64%)
Best trade:
67.84 BRL
Worst trade:
-4.05 BRL
Gross Profit:
872.43 BRL (62 730 pips)
Gross Loss:
-124.58 BRL (36 925 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (12.81 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
84.40 BRL (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
21.23%
Max deposit load:
24.65%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
59.17
Long Trades:
289 (56.89%)
Short Trades:
219 (43.11%)
Profit Factor:
7.00
Expected Payoff:
1.47 BRL
Average Profit:
2.22 BRL
Average Loss:
-1.08 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-12.64 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12.64 BRL (4)
Monthly growth:
28.39%
Annual Forecast:
344.52%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 BRL
Maximal:
12.64 BRL (1.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.49% (7.60 BRL)
By Equity:
35.99% (200.25 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WINZ25xx 161
WINQ25xx 154
WINV25xx 143
WINM25xx 34
WING26xx 16
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WINZ25xx 120
WINQ25xx 79
WINV25xx 81
WINM25xx 20
WING26xx 31
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WINZ25xx 8.2K
WINQ25xx 6.6K
WINV25xx 7.6K
WINM25xx 1.2K
WING26xx 2.2K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +67.84 BRL
Worst trade: -4 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.81 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.64 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.08.18 15:58
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.10 10:22
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.08 17:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.26 12:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.25 20:39
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.17 17:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.10 14:06
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.06.10 14:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.09 18:41
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.06.09 18:41
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.09 18:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.09 18:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Mini Indice 4xc
30 USD per month
150%
0
0
USD
1.2K
BRL
29
98%
508
77%
21%
7.00
1.47
BRL
36%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.