- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
493
Profit Trades:
291 (59.02%)
Loss Trades:
202 (40.97%)
Best trade:
16.33 USD
Worst trade:
-16.42 USD
Gross Profit:
607.88 USD (3 590 727 pips)
Gross Loss:
-608.79 USD (3 708 753 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (25.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
32.25 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
4.13%
Max deposit load:
54.14%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
18 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.01
Long Trades:
266 (53.96%)
Short Trades:
227 (46.04%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
-0.00 USD
Average Profit:
2.09 USD
Average Loss:
-3.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-26.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-34.28 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-19.26%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
26.19 USD
Maximal:
111.98 USD (60.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
60.33% (111.98 USD)
By Equity:
5.76% (6.36 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|388
|USTEC
|105
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|-14
|USTEC
|13
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|-131K
|USTEC
|13K
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +16.33 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -26.32 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 54
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 22
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 4
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 30
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.56 × 50
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.38 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|17.93 × 27
|
TickmillUK-Live
|20.15 × 346
|
Tickmill-Live
|20.54 × 22553
Personal watching.
USTEC V4.5 system , one order per time with SL, no Martingale, no Grid.
before 2025-10-31 tested other systems, as Tickmill does not supply more accounts, I use old account to continue.
From 2025-12-23, updated to V4.5, and changed from 5% to 10% risk for limit test, so may meet with very high DD.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
-1%
0
0
USD
USD
99
USD
USD
29
100%
493
59%
4%
0.99
-0.00
USD
USD
60%
1:500