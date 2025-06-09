SignalsSections
Qi Kai Fan

USTEC V4 Tickmill 86 High Risk

Qi Kai Fan
0 reviews
29 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 -1%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
493
Profit Trades:
291 (59.02%)
Loss Trades:
202 (40.97%)
Best trade:
16.33 USD
Worst trade:
-16.42 USD
Gross Profit:
607.88 USD (3 590 727 pips)
Gross Loss:
-608.79 USD (3 708 753 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (25.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
32.25 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
4.13%
Max deposit load:
54.14%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
18 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.01
Long Trades:
266 (53.96%)
Short Trades:
227 (46.04%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
-0.00 USD
Average Profit:
2.09 USD
Average Loss:
-3.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-26.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-34.28 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-19.26%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
26.19 USD
Maximal:
111.98 USD (60.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
60.33% (111.98 USD)
By Equity:
5.76% (6.36 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 388
USTEC 105
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -14
USTEC 13
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -131K
USTEC 13K
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +16.33 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -26.32 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 54
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 22
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 4
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 2
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 12
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 30
Exness-MT5Real31
0.56 × 50
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.38 × 29
ICMarketsSC-MT5
17.93 × 27
TickmillUK-Live
20.15 × 346
Tickmill-Live
20.54 × 22553
Personal watching.

USTEC V4.5 system , one order per time with SL, no Martingale, no Grid.


before 2025-10-31 tested other systems, as Tickmill does not supply more accounts,  I use old account to continue.


From 2025-12-23, updated to V4.5, and changed from 5% to 10% risk for limit test, so may meet with very high DD.

No reviews
2025.12.23 15:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.22 13:38
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.51% of days out of 196 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 14:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.28 14:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.25 17:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 04:17
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.08.19 14:17
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.31 04:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.27 03:36
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 48 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.22 23:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.22 19:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.22 13:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.22 13:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.22 10:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.20 22:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.15 08:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.11 10:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.11 05:07
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.13% of days out of 32 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.10 21:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.02 17:00
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
