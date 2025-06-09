SignalsSections
Lee Keng Loong Sherman

HFMarkets

Lee Keng Loong Sherman
0 reviews
Reliability
29 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 28%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
501
Profit Trades:
449 (89.62%)
Loss Trades:
52 (10.38%)
Best trade:
2 711.75 USD
Worst trade:
-713.78 USD
Gross Profit:
16 380.98 USD (26 698 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 261.12 USD (24 811 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
58 (897.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 149.63 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
84.58%
Max deposit load:
13.63%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
2.53
Long Trades:
233 (46.51%)
Short Trades:
268 (53.49%)
Profit Factor:
1.77
Expected Payoff:
14.21 USD
Average Profit:
36.48 USD
Average Loss:
-178.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-2 816.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 816.57 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
3.87%
Annual Forecast:
46.96%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
606.54 USD
Maximal:
2 816.57 USD (47.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.50% (2 816.57 USD)
By Equity:
26.87% (8 895.89 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCADr 198
AUDCADr 167
AUDNZDr 136
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCADr 2.8K
AUDCADr 2.6K
AUDNZDr 1.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCADr 43
AUDCADr 6.1K
AUDNZDr -4.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 711.75 USD
Worst trade: -714 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +897.29 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 816.57 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
