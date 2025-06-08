SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / AutoScalper AUDNZD EURNZD EURAUD
Fajli Mustafa

AutoScalper AUDNZD EURNZD EURAUD

Fajli Mustafa
0 reviews
35 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -22%
Exness-Real18
1:400
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 647
Profit Trades:
1 135 (68.91%)
Loss Trades:
512 (31.09%)
Best trade:
31.57 USD
Worst trade:
-54.97 USD
Gross Profit:
1 389.61 USD (173 122 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 710.19 USD (258 459 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (8.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
141.55 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
85.16%
Max deposit load:
17.17%
Latest trade:
9 minutes ago
Trades per week:
169
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.39
Long Trades:
754 (45.78%)
Short Trades:
893 (54.22%)
Profit Factor:
0.81
Expected Payoff:
-0.19 USD
Average Profit:
1.22 USD
Average Loss:
-3.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-731.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-731.29 USD (24)
Monthly growth:
8.48%
Annual Forecast:
102.85%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
603.70 USD
Maximal:
818.95 USD (37.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.43% (818.52 USD)
By Equity:
51.61% (1 047.12 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURNZDm 742
EURAUDm 536
AUDNZDm 369
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURNZDm -532
EURAUDm 205
AUDNZDm 7
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURNZDm -93K
EURAUDm 20K
AUDNZDm -13K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +31.57 USD
Worst trade: -55 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 24
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.93 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -731.29 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real18" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

EA AutoScalper for AUDNZD, EURNZD & EURAUD
No reviews
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.11 02:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 19:37
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 15:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 04:22
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 02:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 09:53
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 08:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 04:47
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 05:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 01:14
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.07 23:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.07 22:11
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 11:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.11 02:01
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.27 07:13
No swaps are charged
2025.10.27 07:13
No swaps are charged
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AutoScalper AUDNZD EURNZD EURAUD
30 USD per month
-22%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
35
99%
1 647
68%
85%
0.81
-0.19
USD
52%
1:400
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.