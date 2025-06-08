- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 647
Profit Trades:
1 135 (68.91%)
Loss Trades:
512 (31.09%)
Best trade:
31.57 USD
Worst trade:
-54.97 USD
Gross Profit:
1 389.61 USD (173 122 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 710.19 USD (258 459 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (8.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
141.55 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
85.16%
Max deposit load:
17.17%
Latest trade:
9 minutes ago
Trades per week:
169
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.39
Long Trades:
754 (45.78%)
Short Trades:
893 (54.22%)
Profit Factor:
0.81
Expected Payoff:
-0.19 USD
Average Profit:
1.22 USD
Average Loss:
-3.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-731.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-731.29 USD (24)
Monthly growth:
8.48%
Annual Forecast:
102.85%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
603.70 USD
Maximal:
818.95 USD (37.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.43% (818.52 USD)
By Equity:
51.61% (1 047.12 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURNZDm
|742
|EURAUDm
|536
|AUDNZDm
|369
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURNZDm
|-532
|EURAUDm
|205
|AUDNZDm
|7
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURNZDm
|-93K
|EURAUDm
|20K
|AUDNZDm
|-13K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real18" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
EA AutoScalper for AUDNZD, EURNZD & EURAUD
No reviews
