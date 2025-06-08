- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 204
Profit Trades:
1 553 (70.46%)
Loss Trades:
651 (29.54%)
Best trade:
28.94 USD
Worst trade:
-17.04 USD
Gross Profit:
1 488.20 USD (191 438 pips)
Gross Loss:
-814.40 USD (118 535 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (7.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
115.28 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
63.88%
Max deposit load:
6.39%
Latest trade:
10 minutes ago
Trades per week:
137
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.08
Long Trades:
1 318 (59.80%)
Short Trades:
886 (40.20%)
Profit Factor:
1.83
Expected Payoff:
0.31 USD
Average Profit:
0.96 USD
Average Loss:
-1.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-110.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-110.85 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
10.17%
Annual Forecast:
123.37%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.21 USD
Maximal:
110.85 USD (5.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.36% (110.85 USD)
By Equity:
23.89% (493.74 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPAUDm
|877
|GBPCADm
|675
|AUDCADm
|633
|EURCHFm
|18
|BTCUSDm
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPAUDm
|259
|GBPCADm
|212
|AUDCADm
|195
|EURCHFm
|6
|BTCUSDm
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPAUDm
|23K
|GBPCADm
|25K
|AUDCADm
|24K
|EURCHFm
|505
|BTCUSDm
|33
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +28.94 USD
Worst trade: -17 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.95 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -110.85 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real18" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
EA AutoScalper for AUDCAD, GBPCAD & GBPAUD
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
39%
0
0
USD
USD
2K
USD
USD
32
99%
2 204
70%
64%
1.82
0.31
USD
USD
24%
1:400