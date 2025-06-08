SignalsSections
Fajli Mustafa

AutoScalper AUDCAD GBPCAD GBPAUD

Fajli Mustafa
0 reviews
Reliability
32 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 39%
Exness-Real18
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 204
Profit Trades:
1 553 (70.46%)
Loss Trades:
651 (29.54%)
Best trade:
28.94 USD
Worst trade:
-17.04 USD
Gross Profit:
1 488.20 USD (191 438 pips)
Gross Loss:
-814.40 USD (118 535 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (7.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
115.28 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
63.88%
Max deposit load:
6.39%
Latest trade:
10 minutes ago
Trades per week:
137
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.08
Long Trades:
1 318 (59.80%)
Short Trades:
886 (40.20%)
Profit Factor:
1.83
Expected Payoff:
0.31 USD
Average Profit:
0.96 USD
Average Loss:
-1.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-110.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-110.85 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
10.17%
Annual Forecast:
123.37%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.21 USD
Maximal:
110.85 USD (5.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.36% (110.85 USD)
By Equity:
23.89% (493.74 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPAUDm 877
GBPCADm 675
AUDCADm 633
EURCHFm 18
BTCUSDm 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPAUDm 259
GBPCADm 212
AUDCADm 195
EURCHFm 6
BTCUSDm 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPAUDm 23K
GBPCADm 25K
AUDCADm 24K
EURCHFm 505
BTCUSDm 33
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +28.94 USD
Worst trade: -17 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.95 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -110.85 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real18" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

EA AutoScalper for AUDCAD, GBPCAD & GBPAUD
No reviews
2025.11.11 04:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.11 01:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.27 01:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.16 15:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.15 02:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.02 03:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.27 12:27
No swaps are charged
2025.08.27 12:27
No swaps are charged
2025.08.19 09:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.04 02:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.03 08:15
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.23 09:12
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.30 02:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.29 01:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.08 12:49
Share of trading days is too low
2025.06.08 12:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.08 09:05
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 9 days. This comprises 12.16% of days out of the 74 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
