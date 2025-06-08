- Growth
Trades:
1 301
Profit Trades:
942 (72.40%)
Loss Trades:
359 (27.59%)
Best trade:
17.92 USD
Worst trade:
-22.05 USD
Gross Profit:
878.72 USD (85 175 pips)
Gross Loss:
-771.27 USD (73 816 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (51.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
66.17 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
75.13%
Max deposit load:
6.52%
Latest trade:
9 minutes ago
Trades per week:
182
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.38
Long Trades:
583 (44.81%)
Short Trades:
718 (55.19%)
Profit Factor:
1.14
Expected Payoff:
0.08 USD
Average Profit:
0.93 USD
Average Loss:
-2.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-281.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-281.37 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
7.83%
Annual Forecast:
94.95%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
229.06 USD
Maximal:
281.76 USD (14.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.76% (281.37 USD)
By Equity:
23.86% (479.57 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCADm
|496
|EURGBPm
|485
|USDCADm
|319
|XAUUSDm
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURCADm
|153
|EURGBPm
|-111
|USDCADm
|65
|XAUUSDm
|0
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURCADm
|19K
|EURGBPm
|-10K
|USDCADm
|2.2K
|XAUUSDm
|34
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +17.92 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +51.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -281.37 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real18" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
