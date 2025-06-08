SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / AutoScalper GBPUSD AUDUSD GBPNZD
Fajli Mustafa

AutoScalper GBPUSD AUDUSD GBPNZD

Fajli Mustafa
0 reviews
Reliability
32 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 6%
Exness-Real4
1:400
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 399
Profit Trades:
1 750 (72.94%)
Loss Trades:
649 (27.05%)
Best trade:
46.78 USD
Worst trade:
-31.88 USD
Gross Profit:
1 653.30 USD (180 702 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 462.96 USD (177 914 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (8.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
100.56 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
74.38%
Max deposit load:
8.62%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
188
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.33
Long Trades:
1 302 (54.27%)
Short Trades:
1 097 (45.73%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
0.08 USD
Average Profit:
0.94 USD
Average Loss:
-2.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-414.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-414.31 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
10.30%
Annual Forecast:
124.99%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
340.54 USD
Maximal:
577.55 USD (26.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.04% (577.55 USD)
By Equity:
42.05% (850.97 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSDm 1000
GBPNZDm 762
AUDUSDm 637
125 250 375 500 625 750 875 1K
125 250 375 500 625 750 875 1K
125 250 375 500 625 750 875 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSDm -54
GBPNZDm 21
AUDUSDm 223
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSDm -8.2K
GBPNZDm -8.7K
AUDUSDm 20K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +46.78 USD
Worst trade: -32 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -414.31 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

EA AutoScalper for GBPUSP, AUDUSD & GBPNZD
No reviews
2025.12.15 17:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 04:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 08:23
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.49% of days out of 205 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 01:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.16 15:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.23 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.09.23 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.09.15 02:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.15 01:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.14 14:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.09 11:21
No swaps are charged
2025.09.09 11:21
No swaps are charged
2025.09.09 02:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.09 02:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.09 01:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.09 01:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.27 15:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.26 09:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.26 04:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.26 03:50
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AutoScalper GBPUSD AUDUSD GBPNZD
30 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
32
99%
2 399
72%
74%
1.13
0.08
USD
42%
1:400
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.