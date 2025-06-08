- Growth
Trades:
2 399
Profit Trades:
1 750 (72.94%)
Loss Trades:
649 (27.05%)
Best trade:
46.78 USD
Worst trade:
-31.88 USD
Gross Profit:
1 653.30 USD (180 702 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 462.96 USD (177 914 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (8.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
100.56 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
74.38%
Max deposit load:
8.62%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
188
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.33
Long Trades:
1 302 (54.27%)
Short Trades:
1 097 (45.73%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
0.08 USD
Average Profit:
0.94 USD
Average Loss:
-2.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-414.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-414.31 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
10.30%
Annual Forecast:
124.99%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
340.54 USD
Maximal:
577.55 USD (26.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.04% (577.55 USD)
By Equity:
42.05% (850.97 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSDm
|1000
|GBPNZDm
|762
|AUDUSDm
|637
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSDm
|-54
|GBPNZDm
|21
|AUDUSDm
|223
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSDm
|-8.2K
|GBPNZDm
|-8.7K
|AUDUSDm
|20K
Best trade: +46.78 USD
Worst trade: -32 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -414.31 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
EA AutoScalper for GBPUSP, AUDUSD & GBPNZD
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
USD
2K
USD
USD
32
99%
2 399
72%
74%
1.13
0.08
USD
USD
42%
1:400