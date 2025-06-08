SignalsSections
Fajli Mustafa

AutoScalper EURUSD NZDUSD NZDCAD

Fajli Mustafa
0 reviews
Reliability
32 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 10%
Exness-Real33
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 350
Profit Trades:
987 (73.11%)
Loss Trades:
363 (26.89%)
Best trade:
47.10 USD
Worst trade:
-26.12 USD
Gross Profit:
977.30 USD (81 522 pips)
Gross Loss:
-768.77 USD (74 715 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (13.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
190.97 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
83.36%
Max deposit load:
7.09%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
102
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.57
Long Trades:
668 (49.48%)
Short Trades:
682 (50.52%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
0.15 USD
Average Profit:
0.99 USD
Average Loss:
-2.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-366.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-366.38 USD (22)
Monthly growth:
-4.28%
Annual Forecast:
-51.94%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.25 USD
Maximal:
366.38 USD (14.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.54% (366.38 USD)
By Equity:
49.45% (1 002.82 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDm 604
NZDUSDm 393
NZDCADm 248
EURCHFm 105
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDm 205
NZDUSDm -52
NZDCADm 15
EURCHFm 41
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDm 19K
NZDUSDm -11K
NZDCADm -3.5K
EURCHFm 2.4K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +47.10 USD
Worst trade: -26 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 22
Maximal consecutive profit: +13.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -366.38 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real33" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

EA AutoScalper for EURUSD, NZDUSD & NZDCAD
No reviews
2025.12.22 04:29
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.16 19:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 21:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.04 21:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 21:02
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 3.48% of days out of 201 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.04 20:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.04 20:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 20:02
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 3.48% of days out of 201 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 17:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 19:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 13:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 11:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 08:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 17:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 11:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 04:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 02:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
