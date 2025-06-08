- Growth
Trades:
1 350
Profit Trades:
987 (73.11%)
Loss Trades:
363 (26.89%)
Best trade:
47.10 USD
Worst trade:
-26.12 USD
Gross Profit:
977.30 USD (81 522 pips)
Gross Loss:
-768.77 USD (74 715 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (13.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
190.97 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
83.36%
Max deposit load:
7.09%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
102
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.57
Long Trades:
668 (49.48%)
Short Trades:
682 (50.52%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
0.15 USD
Average Profit:
0.99 USD
Average Loss:
-2.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-366.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-366.38 USD (22)
Monthly growth:
-4.28%
Annual Forecast:
-51.94%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.25 USD
Maximal:
366.38 USD (14.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.54% (366.38 USD)
By Equity:
49.45% (1 002.82 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDm
|604
|NZDUSDm
|393
|NZDCADm
|248
|EURCHFm
|105
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSDm
|205
|NZDUSDm
|-52
|NZDCADm
|15
|EURCHFm
|41
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSDm
|19K
|NZDUSDm
|-11K
|NZDCADm
|-3.5K
|EURCHFm
|2.4K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real33" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
EA AutoScalper for EURUSD, NZDUSD & NZDCAD
No reviews
