Gianluca Guarino

MG Trading Machine

Gianluca Guarino
0 reviews
Reliability
32 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 9%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
636
Profit Trades:
458 (72.01%)
Loss Trades:
178 (27.99%)
Best trade:
26.31 EUR
Worst trade:
-25.66 EUR
Gross Profit:
980.73 EUR (75 037 pips)
Gross Loss:
-630.31 EUR (61 430 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (27.38 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
72.86 EUR (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
71.87%
Max deposit load:
13.01%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
36
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.34
Long Trades:
332 (52.20%)
Short Trades:
304 (47.80%)
Profit Factor:
1.56
Expected Payoff:
0.55 EUR
Average Profit:
2.14 EUR
Average Loss:
-3.54 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-70.77 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-80.80 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
0.51%
Annual Forecast:
6.15%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
149.93 EUR (3.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.48% (149.93 EUR)
By Equity:
9.40% (404.64 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 497
NZDCAD 72
EURCHF 39
GBPCAD 18
EURGBP 10
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 380
NZDCAD -11
EURCHF 54
GBPCAD 2
EURGBP -25
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 13K
NZDCAD -1K
EURCHF 4.3K
GBPCAD -1.7K
EURGBP -1.3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +26.31 EUR
Worst trade: -26 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +27.38 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -70.77 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 1
GerchikCo-Gerchik and Co Ltd.
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.00 × 1
InfinoxCapitalLimited-InfinoxUK3
0.00 × 1
GerchikCo-Live
0.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live17
0.06 × 17
ICMarkets-Live09
0.25 × 8
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.43 × 7
AudentiaCapital-Live
0.44 × 9
ICMarkets-Live06
0.45 × 69
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.80 × 5
XMTrading-Real 12
1.00 × 1
BCS-Real
1.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
1.15 × 13
Tickmill-Live04
1.25 × 4
AxiTrader-US09-Live
1.27 × 11
Exness-Real3
1.29 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live05
1.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live10
1.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live04
1.57 × 37
Tickmill-Live02
1.62 × 42
TickmillUK-Live03
1.69 × 16
JFD-Live02
1.77 × 62
103 more...
We have set our proprietary expert 'MG' on this signal.

works only on AUDCAD.

stop loss 30% of drawdown.

0.01 lots every 4000 

Minimum recommended capital 4000$.


Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.