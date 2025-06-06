- Growth
Trades:
636
Profit Trades:
458 (72.01%)
Loss Trades:
178 (27.99%)
Best trade:
26.31 EUR
Worst trade:
-25.66 EUR
Gross Profit:
980.73 EUR (75 037 pips)
Gross Loss:
-630.31 EUR (61 430 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (27.38 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
72.86 EUR (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
71.87%
Max deposit load:
13.01%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
36
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.34
Long Trades:
332 (52.20%)
Short Trades:
304 (47.80%)
Profit Factor:
1.56
Expected Payoff:
0.55 EUR
Average Profit:
2.14 EUR
Average Loss:
-3.54 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-70.77 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-80.80 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
0.51%
Annual Forecast:
6.15%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
149.93 EUR (3.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.48% (149.93 EUR)
By Equity:
9.40% (404.64 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|497
|NZDCAD
|72
|EURCHF
|39
|GBPCAD
|18
|EURGBP
|10
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|380
|NZDCAD
|-11
|EURCHF
|54
|GBPCAD
|2
|EURGBP
|-25
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|13K
|NZDCAD
|-1K
|EURCHF
|4.3K
|GBPCAD
|-1.7K
|EURGBP
|-1.3K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.00 × 1
|
GerchikCo-Gerchik and Co Ltd.
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.00 × 1
|
InfinoxCapitalLimited-InfinoxUK3
|0.00 × 1
|
GerchikCo-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.06 × 17
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.25 × 8
|
AxiTrader-US07-Live
|0.43 × 7
|
AudentiaCapital-Live
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.45 × 69
|
CFHMarkets-Live1
|0.80 × 5
|
XMTrading-Real 12
|1.00 × 1
|
BCS-Real
|1.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|1.15 × 13
|
Tickmill-Live04
|1.25 × 4
|
AxiTrader-US09-Live
|1.27 × 11
|
Exness-Real3
|1.29 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|1.33 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|1.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|1.57 × 37
|
Tickmill-Live02
|1.62 × 42
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|1.69 × 16
|
JFD-Live02
|1.77 × 62
We have set our proprietary expert 'MG' on this signal.
works only on AUDCAD.
stop loss 30% of drawdown.
0.01 lots every 4000
Minimum recommended capital 4000$.
No reviews
1:200