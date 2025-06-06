The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 0.00 × 18 ICMarketsSC-Live20 0.00 × 3 Pepperstone-Edge09 0.00 × 1 GerchikCo-Gerchik and Co Ltd. 0.00 × 1 ATCBrokers-Live 1 0.00 × 1 InfinoxCapitalLimited-InfinoxUK3 0.00 × 1 GerchikCo-Live 0.00 × 6 ICMarkets-Live17 0.06 × 17 ICMarkets-Live09 0.25 × 8 AxiTrader-US07-Live 0.43 × 7 AudentiaCapital-Live 0.44 × 9 ICMarkets-Live06 0.45 × 69 CFHMarkets-Live1 0.80 × 5 XMTrading-Real 12 1.00 × 1 BCS-Real 1.00 × 1 Pepperstone-Edge11 1.15 × 13 Tickmill-Live04 1.25 × 4 AxiTrader-US09-Live 1.27 × 11 Exness-Real3 1.29 × 14 ICMarketsSC-Live05 1.33 × 3 ICMarkets-Live10 1.50 × 2 ICMarkets-Live04 1.57 × 37 Tickmill-Live02 1.62 × 42 TickmillUK-Live03 1.69 × 16 JFD-Live02 1.77 × 62 103 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor