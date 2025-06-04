- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
459
Profit Trades:
194 (42.26%)
Loss Trades:
265 (57.73%)
Best trade:
419.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-218.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
19 587.00 BRL (97 935 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20 489.00 BRL (102 445 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (697.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
940.00 BRL (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
17.26%
Max deposit load:
46.64%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.39
Long Trades:
186 (40.52%)
Short Trades:
273 (59.48%)
Profit Factor:
0.96
Expected Payoff:
-1.97 BRL
Average Profit:
100.96 BRL
Average Loss:
-77.32 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-874.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-874.00 BRL (10)
Monthly growth:
-34.43%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 541.00 BRL
Maximal:
2 314.00 BRL (83.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
80.02% (1 541.00 BRL)
By Equity:
14.63% (175.00 BRL)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|WINZ25
|146
|WINV25
|131
|WINQ25
|104
|WINM25
|62
|WING26
|16
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|WINZ25
|-501
|WINV25
|-174
|WINQ25
|199
|WINM25
|19
|WING26
|60
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|WINZ25
|-5.7K
|WINV25
|-2K
|WINQ25
|2.3K
|WINM25
|210
|WING26
|675
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GenialInvestimentos-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Polvo Invest IA - portfólio de mini índice B3
Desenvolvido com IA e múltiplos testes estatísticos de robustez
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
-67%
0
0
USD
USD
1.2K
BRL
BRL
32
99%
459
42%
17%
0.95
-1.97
BRL
BRL
80%
1:1