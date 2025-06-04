SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Polvo Invest IA B3
Felipe Pergira Ravanini

Polvo Invest IA B3

Felipe Pergira Ravanini
0 reviews
32 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 -67%
GenialInvestimentos-PRD
1:1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
459
Profit Trades:
194 (42.26%)
Loss Trades:
265 (57.73%)
Best trade:
419.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-218.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
19 587.00 BRL (97 935 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20 489.00 BRL (102 445 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (697.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
940.00 BRL (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
17.26%
Max deposit load:
46.64%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.39
Long Trades:
186 (40.52%)
Short Trades:
273 (59.48%)
Profit Factor:
0.96
Expected Payoff:
-1.97 BRL
Average Profit:
100.96 BRL
Average Loss:
-77.32 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-874.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-874.00 BRL (10)
Monthly growth:
-34.43%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 541.00 BRL
Maximal:
2 314.00 BRL (83.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
80.02% (1 541.00 BRL)
By Equity:
14.63% (175.00 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WINZ25 146
WINV25 131
WINQ25 104
WINM25 62
WING26 16
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WINZ25 -501
WINV25 -174
WINQ25 199
WINM25 19
WING26 60
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WINZ25 -5.7K
WINV25 -2K
WINQ25 2.3K
WINM25 210
WING26 675
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +419.00 BRL
Worst trade: -218 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +697.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -874.00 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GenialInvestimentos-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Polvo Invest IA - portfólio de mini índice B3


Desenvolvido com IA e múltiplos testes estatísticos de robustez

No reviews
2025.11.06 07:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 18:19
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 16:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 15:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 14:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.03 16:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.05 21:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.05 13:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.25 11:13
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.24 12:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.22 10:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.04 14:45
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.06.04 13:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Polvo Invest IA B3
100 USD per month
-67%
0
0
USD
1.2K
BRL
32
99%
459
42%
17%
0.95
-1.97
BRL
80%
1:1
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.