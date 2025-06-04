SignalsSections
Andi Chandra Wijaya

Monex Mighty

Andi Chandra Wijaya
0 reviews
Reliability
48 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 68%
Monex-Server5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
690
Profit Trades:
449 (65.07%)
Loss Trades:
241 (34.93%)
Best trade:
51.04 USD
Worst trade:
-71.36 USD
Gross Profit:
1 554.06 USD (76 784 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 144.22 USD (72 272 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (23.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
89.92 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
4.13%
Max deposit load:
10.77%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
36 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.15
Long Trades:
256 (37.10%)
Short Trades:
434 (62.90%)
Profit Factor:
1.36
Expected Payoff:
0.59 USD
Average Profit:
3.46 USD
Average Loss:
-4.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-347.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-347.30 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
0.23%
Annual Forecast:
2.84%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
15.49 USD
Maximal:
356.72 USD (42.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.54% (356.72 USD)
By Equity:
19.27% (194.66 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.m 690
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.m 410
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.m 4.6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +51.04 USD
Worst trade: -71 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -347.30 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Monex-Server5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Recommended Balance = $1000
2025.12.22 02:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 09:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.05 12:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.04 20:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 20:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 13:06
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.24 20:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 05:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.22 00:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.21 12:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.02 20:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.01 06:38
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 221 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.26 16:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.04 07:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.29 15:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
