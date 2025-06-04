- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
690
Profit Trades:
449 (65.07%)
Loss Trades:
241 (34.93%)
Best trade:
51.04 USD
Worst trade:
-71.36 USD
Gross Profit:
1 554.06 USD (76 784 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 144.22 USD (72 272 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (23.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
89.92 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
4.13%
Max deposit load:
10.77%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
36 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.15
Long Trades:
256 (37.10%)
Short Trades:
434 (62.90%)
Profit Factor:
1.36
Expected Payoff:
0.59 USD
Average Profit:
3.46 USD
Average Loss:
-4.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-347.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-347.30 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
0.23%
Annual Forecast:
2.84%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
15.49 USD
Maximal:
356.72 USD (42.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.54% (356.72 USD)
By Equity:
19.27% (194.66 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.m
|690
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.m
|410
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.m
|4.6K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +51.04 USD
Worst trade: -71 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -347.30 USD
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
68%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
USD
USD
48
100%
690
65%
4%
1.35
0.59
USD
USD
35%
1:500